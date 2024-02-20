Home > News NEWS The Best Background Removers in 2024

Background removal in today's marketing world has become more competitive with lots of options and solutions in the market. In this blog we have compiled a list of 6 Good background removers and we have given a brief understanding of their pricing to suit your needs. Remember most of the background remover in the list works and functions the same, but are not flexible with their solutions, it totally depends on your needs of selecting the best background remover. With this.. Let's get started!

#1 Slazzer - Best Solutions Slazzer, an AI-powered background remover tool, can handle complex edges like hair and fur. As a desktop app for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Slazzer is ideal for bulk image editing. Features - High Accuracy and Output - Desktop app allows batch processing and editing of hundreds ofimages at once. - Android App - 30 Background Customization Option.

Solutions ● Slazzer WebApp - Free Version ● Slazzer API - For your custom requirements ● 2000 Integrations with Zapier ● Slazzer OnPremise - Your Server, Unlimited Removal for Flat YearlyPrice

Pricing Slazzer offers affordable plans starting at $11 for 100 credits. Per-image pricing ranges from $0.11/image to $0.04/image based on the number of credits. Overall, Slazzer combines advanced AI with an easy-to-use interface for quick, high-quality background removal at an affordable price.

#2 Remove.bg Remove.bg web version, just like most in the list, is completely free to use and offers high quality background removal. Once you upload your image, the AI will detect the main subject and remove the background in seconds. The end result is a transparent PNG file.

Features - Great speed for processing lot of images - Brush Tool to retouch the output images - Supports multiple image formats like JPEG, RAW, PNG etc

Pricing Their subscription plans start at $0.23 per image for casual users up to $0.07 per image for high volume users. They also offer a pay-as-you-go option where you can pay $1.99 for a single image or $0.21 per image if you purchase 8,000 credits upfront.

Solutions Desktop app for Mac, Linux and Windows

Design Apps plugins Figma, Photoshop and Sketch)

Zapier integration options

Overall, Remove.bg is a great free option if you only need to edit a few images occasionally.

#3 Removal.ai Removal.ai is an AI-based background remover that does an excellent job of detecting the edges of an object and removing the background. It offers a free account for 1 free high-resolution download.

Pricing For a monthly subscription, you can pay for a maximum of $0.15/image to a minimum of $0.05/image, depending on the amount of credits you need. If you prefer a lifetime subscription, $799 for 4,000 images. The more images you need to edit, the less you pay per image.

Solutions - Background Remover API - Desktop App for Windows and Mac

⁠For most basic needs, the free account should work well. If you require high volumes or need very precise results, the paid subscriptions offer good value.

#4 PhotoScissors PhotoScissors is perfect if you only need to remove backgrounds from a few images every now and then. You can load an image, drag the eraser tool over the background you want to remove, and instantly preview the results.

Pricing The more credits you buy at once, the less you pay per image. For example, 10 credits cost $0.50 each, while 1,000 credits are only $0.03 each. There are no monthly fees or subscriptions to keep track of. You just buy credits as needed and they never expire.

Solutions - Desktop app for Windows and Mac - iOS App - PhotoScissors API

The downside is that if you require background removal services frequently, one of the subscription-based options may save you more money in the long run.

#5 Photoroom If you're a photographer looking for an affordable background remover and image editing app, Photoroom is a great choice.

Pricing For a monthly subscription of just $19.99, you'll get unlimited downloads of high-resolution images with the backgrounds removed and other image editing features. The interface is simple to use but provides some advanced features for pro photographers. Overall for casual photographers, the free version of Photoroom will probably suit your needs.

#6 Clipping Magic Clipping Magic stands out for its precision. Its AI-based engine does an exceptional job detecting fine details like hair, fur, and translucent objects. You have full control over how aggressive the background removal is.

Pricing With pricing plans starting at just $2.24/month which provides 15 image credits per month at $2.24/mo. The Standard and Pro plans offer 100 and 500 credits respectively for power users, at $7.99 and $19.99/month. If you pay annually, you’ll get a decent discount on any plan and free months.

Solutions - Bulk Background removal in the Web Version - Background Removal API Overall though, if you need professional-level background removal, Clipping Magic is a robust option with reasonable pricing.

Final Takeaway So there you have it - six of the top background removers to try in 2024! Slazzer suits those with extensive image processing requirements, while remove.bg is perfect for simplicity. Photoroom's subscription options cater to budget-conscious users. Choose the tool that fits your needs and enjoy seamless editing. Happy Editing.