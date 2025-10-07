The Chambers Group Celebrates 50 Years of Marketing Excellence

Branden Chambers and Eric Chambers are shaping current trends in digital marketing, building on a legacy of innovation started by their father, Keith Chambers, five decades ago. As the driving force behind The Chambers Group, the brothers have transformed their family business into a well-regarded traditional and digital marketing agency in Beverly Hills working closely with top celebrities, influencers and Fortune 500 brands.

Steeped in the world of corporate marketing from a young age, Branden and Eric honed their skills working weekends at their father’s marketing firm in high school and lending their talents during college breaks from film school. What began in the mid-'70s as a package design company evolved under Keith’s leadership into a full-service marketing, branding, sales, and consulting powerhouse. They also have extensive experience producing and directing reality series and animated features, including The Ultimate Gamer for Spike TV Network and the Cheech & Chong Animated Movie for 20th Century Fox.

Now, Branden Chambers, Eric Chambers, and their creative team are taking things to the next level. They are achieving notable success working with a diverse array of talent, from supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, country music star Tim McGraw, comedy legends Cheech & Chong, and TV and movie icon Mario Lopez. Additionally, The Chambers Group is also in partnership with over 200 influencers across all areas.

“We’re proud to build on the foundation our father created while bringing a fresh, modern approach to the business,” said Branden Chambers. “Our goal is to make an immediate impact for brands looking to thrive in today’s competitive digital, AI, and social space.”

“We’re constantly innovating and creating what’s next in our clients’ industry to help them remain competitive in their field,” says Eric. He highlights the success The Chambers Group has achieved in new product development for corporate brands like Trojan, Arm & Hammer, Clump & Seal, First Response, and Orajel.

“Over the past decade, my father, Keith Chambers, Branden, and I have collaborated with top creative executives, including Bryan Harpine, Director of Marketing at Church & Dwight, to consistently deliver reliable results,” Eric adds. Through a proprietary research process developed by Keith, called Connectics®, the ARM & HAMMER brand has successfully launched several new products, generating substantial business worth $50–$100 million.

The Chambers Group also produced a 5-part Instagram video campaign with Alessandra Ambrosio about her life, training, and preparing for her return to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The results of the video campaign generated millions of views, and her Instagram gained hundreds of thousands of followers in a single week.