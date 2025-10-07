The Chambers Group Celebrates 50 Years of Marketing Excellence
Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:47 a.m. ET
Branden Chambers and Eric Chambers are shaping current trends in digital marketing, building on a legacy of innovation started by their father, Keith Chambers, five decades ago. As the driving force behind The Chambers Group, the brothers have transformed their family business into a well-regarded traditional and digital marketing agency in Beverly Hills working closely with top celebrities, influencers and Fortune 500 brands.
Steeped in the world of corporate marketing from a young age, Branden and Eric honed their skills working weekends at their father’s marketing firm in high school and lending their talents during college breaks from film school. What began in the mid-'70s as a package design company evolved under Keith’s leadership into a full-service marketing, branding, sales, and consulting powerhouse. They also have extensive experience producing and directing reality series and animated features, including The Ultimate Gamer for Spike TV Network and the Cheech & Chong Animated Movie for 20th Century Fox.
Now, Branden Chambers, Eric Chambers, and their creative team are taking things to the next level. They are achieving notable success working with a diverse array of talent, from supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, country music star Tim McGraw, comedy legends Cheech & Chong, and TV and movie icon Mario Lopez. Additionally, The Chambers Group is also in partnership with over 200 influencers across all areas.
“We’re proud to build on the foundation our father created while bringing a fresh, modern approach to the business,” said Branden Chambers. “Our goal is to make an immediate impact for brands looking to thrive in today’s competitive digital, AI, and social space.”
“We’re constantly innovating and creating what’s next in our clients’ industry to help them remain competitive in their field,” says Eric. He highlights the success The Chambers Group has achieved in new product development for corporate brands like Trojan, Arm & Hammer, Clump & Seal, First Response, and Orajel.
“Over the past decade, my father, Keith Chambers, Branden, and I have collaborated with top creative executives, including Bryan Harpine, Director of Marketing at Church & Dwight, to consistently deliver reliable results,” Eric adds. Through a proprietary research process developed by Keith, called Connectics®, the ARM & HAMMER brand has successfully launched several new products, generating substantial business worth $50–$100 million.
The Chambers Group also produced a 5-part Instagram video campaign with Alessandra Ambrosio about her life, training, and preparing for her return to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The results of the video campaign generated millions of views, and her Instagram gained hundreds of thousands of followers in a single week.
In addition to traditional and social/digital marketing services, in the last six months, The Chamber’s Group has developed three new advanced technologies. Prime Access boosts brand awareness with a mix of traditional and digital billboard advertising, helping clients track progress. Peak Positioning Supreme Search Engine Optimization helps businesses rank in the top 1–7 positions on search engines, encouraging customer consideration. This gives clients unmatched access to target audiences across the U.S. and Canada. Working in partnership with a California-based tech provider, The Chambers Group has a next-gen AI-powered CRM system to improve client acquisition and streamline deal flows.
Eric and Branden have been represented by uber-Hollywood agent Alan Morell of CMP for over 8 years, and together they are currently working with 100+ top American doctors and health and wellness leaders, turning them into stars in their rightful areas.
The company has experienced steady growth and success, particularly after launching its health, wellness, and fitness division nearly two years ago. This expansion has contributed to higher visibility on social media and improved product performance for prominent figures like Dr. Nathan Bryan, Dr. Stephen Sideroff, Diamond Dallas Page, Torrie Wilson, Tavi Castro, Frank Medrano, Mike O'Hearn, Ludi Delfino, and others.
"Partnering with The Chambers Group has completely transformed our business. Within just six months, they redesigned our website, implemented advanced Peak Positioning SEO strategies, and launched highly targeted ad campaigns. With all this implemented, they increased our business by 6X. The impact has been remarkable." – Dr. Nathan Bryan, N1o1.com.
The Chambers Group takes pride in its enduring commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients. Eric Chambers, Branden Chambers, and their Beverly Hills team are driven to push boundaries and explore new opportunities in the evolving marketing landscape. From crafting innovative campaigns to providing customized consulting solutions, they continue to solidify The Chambers Group’s reputation as a leader in the dynamic world of traditional and digital marketing.
For more information, visit:http://www.chambersgroup.com/
Eric Chambers Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/ericdchambers
Branden Chambers Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/brandenchambers
The Chambers Group Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/chambersgroupagency