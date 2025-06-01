'The Chosen' Season 5 Streaming Release Shakes Things Up: When Does the Series Return?
The wait is almost over, folks! For all the fans who missed the theatrical premiere, The Chosen Season 5 is set to hit your screens soon, and it's going to be a wild ride!
OK! reveals all the details about the highly anticipated next chapter in this groundbreaking series led by Jonathan Roumie’s portrayal of Jesus and Luke Dimyan as Judas.
Streaming Premiere Date? Mark Your Calendars!
Circle June 15 in bold on your calendars since that’s the day fans can stream the first two episodes of Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video.
Three more episodes will drop the following week on June 22, and the thrilling finale of the last three episodes will roll out on June 29. Eight gripping episodes in total will lift the curtain on a season that promises more action than ever!
Initially gracing select theaters, this season is finally ready for your binge-watching pleasure at home. Creator and director Dallas Jenkins shared his reasoning behind the unique release strategy, stating, "We’re going to release it at the same cadence as we did in theaters. So, the first week that it comes out, the first two episodes will come at once."
He added, "The second week it comes out, the middle three episodes will come out all at the same time. And then the third week it comes out, the final three episodes will all come out. So, that’s a three-week release for the entire season."
What’s the Drama in Season 5?
The synopsis promises a whirlwind as Jesus faces betrayal in a story that changed the course of history. "Season 5 follows Jesus’ triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world," it teases. "Welcomed as a king into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city. While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith and betrayal that echoes through time — one man’s ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity’s greatest story."
Trailer Teases Turmoil!
The nail-biting trailer for Season 5 sets the stage for a shocking journey leading up to The Last Supper. "My house should be a house of prayer, but you make it a den of thieves!" Jesus dramatically states, with Judas ominously questioning, "What have you done?"
For those who missed it in theaters, Paras Patel, who portrays Matthew, teases chaos is on the horizon, saying, "I would describe this season in five letters: Chaos. There’s just a lot happening. Season five kind of elevates the emotion a little bit, and you really see the disciples and followers just trying to navigate what is actually happening."
And it doesn’t stop there! Elizabeth Tabish, the brilliant actress behind Mary Magdalene, gives her own scoop. "I think Season 4 was probably the most emotional so far, but in Season 5, Jesus announces that he’s going to die and most of his followers don’t want to believe that," she revealed. "So I think there’s a lot of struggling and urgency to make sense of what’s happening. Everything is moving so quickly and is out of everyone’s control, so the tone of this season is one of urgency more than grief because we don’t know if it’s going to happen or that it has to happen yet."