The Game Changers: 2024's Top 15 Entrepreneurial Minds

Jaclyn Zukerman Delory, the founder of Next On Scene Media, has carved a distinctive niche in the media landscape, blending entrepreneurship with a deep understanding of public relations. With roots deeply embedded in a family of entrepreneurs, Jackie's journey into the media world was not just a path chosen but a legacy continued. Her early foray into PR began with promoting her brother's event business, setting the stage for a career that would later encompass the vast expanse of media and entertainment.

Holding a BA in Communications with a PR specialty, Jackie's career trajectory took her through the dynamic worlds of TV and radio production, working with industry giants like HOT97 and IMDb, and making appearances on MTV and WETV. This diverse experience was pivotal, leading her to explore the untapped potential of podcasting. In 2015, Jackie launched the Next On Scene podcast® from the simplest of studios—her bedroom closet. This venture quickly transcended its humble beginnings, growing into a platform for those seeking to make their mark in the media, with over 12,000 monthly listeners and a roster of high-profile guests.

Under Jackie's leadership, Next On Scene Media has evolved into a PR powerhouse, showcasing her innovative 360 visibility approach. This strategy emphasizes the importance of directing photo and video shoots as a primary step for clients aiming to amplify their visibility. By helping individuals and brands craft their image and message through these shoots, Jackie sets the stage for greater exposure. Following this, the Next On Scene podcast and magazine serve as platforms to further broadcast these stories, showcasing emerging talents and trends. Jackie's dedication to storytelling and brand elevation is also evident in her authored publications, which offer guidance and inspiration for transformative journeys.

Jackie's advice to those on the cusp of their entrepreneurial ventures echoes the ethos of action and resilience: embrace your vision wholeheartedly and persistently work towards it. Today, Jackie continues to inspire and lead, advancing the fields of media and public relations. Her journey from promoting a family business to establishing a successful media company exemplifies the power of innovation, determination, and the endless possibilities that arise from truly believing in one's potential. For collaboration opportunities or to gain insights from Jackie, click here.