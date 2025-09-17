'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 Cast Revealed: Meet the 23 Women Vying for Mel Owens' Final Rose

Article continues below advertisement

Will Mel Owens find love among the 23 contestants of The Golden Bachelor Season 2? On September 4, ABC introduced the cast of the upcoming installment of the hit dating reality TV series hosted by Jesse Palmer. "Going gold, going bold," the franchise's official YouTube channel teased. Get to know The Golden Bachelor Season 2 cast ahead of the show's premiere on September 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Alexandra

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Luxury yacht sales representative Alexandra, 67, joins The Golden Bachelor Season 2 cast in pursuit of winning Mel's heart. She is from Miami, Fla.

Amy

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Amy is a 63-year-old full-time mom from Short Hills, N.J.

Andra

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Coming straight from Los Angeles, Calif., retired federal worker Andra, 77, is among the contestants on Mel-led The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

Carla

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Carla, a 62-year-old former model from Los Angeles, Calif., is set to vie for Mel's love on The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

Carol

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 contestant Carol is a 63-year-old family manager for her first baseman nephew, Freddie Freeman. The mom-of-three is from Villa Park, Calif.

Cheryl

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

After retiring from the Internal Revenue Service, Cheryl, 66, from Englewood, Colo., competes for Mel's final rose and tries to find love on the show.

Cindy

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired biomedical engineer Cindy, 60, is from Austin, Texas.

Debbie

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

At 65, Debbie remains an It Girl while working as a fitness professional. A fun fact about the Denver, Colo., beauty: Robert De Niro once asked her out on a date, though it is unclear if she accepted the invitation, per ABC.

Diane

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Diane, a 71-year-old librarian from Wasilla, Alaska, takes her chance at love on The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

Gerri

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Gerri is a 64-year-old CEO of a home health care agency. The healthcare professional from Rockville, Md., hopes to be her man's "dessert after a long day."

Lily

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 welcomes Lily to the cast. She is a 72-year-old retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Lisa

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

State park employee Lisa from Marion, Ohio, puts her heart on the line for Mel. The 66-year-old is a mom-of-two and a huge Swiftie.

Maia

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Maia joins the other women and sets her sights on Mel on The Golden Bachelor Season 2. The 58-year-old college sports consultant is from Malibu, Calif.

Monica B.

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Monica B, a 62-year-old flight attendant from Huntsville, Ala., is chasing romance on The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

Monica P.

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

From Birmingham, Ala., cosmetic dentist Monica P., 60, travels to the world of reality TV to sweep Mel off his feet.

Mylene

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Casino VIP host Mylene is a 61-year-old contestant from Las Vegas, Nev. According to ABC, she believes in soulmates and thinks Mel could be the one for her.

Nicolle

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Nicolle, 64, is a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Fla. "Nicolle hopes that Mel is as excited about her as she is about him," part of her bio reads.

Peg

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired firefighter and bomb tech Peg is from Las Vegas, Nev. The 62-year-old is also ready to shine on The Golden Bachelor Season 2!

Robin

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

"Seriously, I think I'm going to marry Mel!" Robin, a 63-year-old wealth advisor and vineyard owner from Napa Valley, Calif., said before her appearance on the show.

Roxanne

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Roxanne, a 63-year-old longevity nurse from Austin, Texas, is also a face to watch on The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

Susie

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Susie is a 62-year-old realtor from Del Mar, Calif., who is taking her shot at love on the reality show.

Terri

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Another cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas, Terri is aiming to find love at 71!

Tracy

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth