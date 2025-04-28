Who Is Mel Owens? Meet the New 'Golden Bachelor' Lead

The Golden Bachelor is back and ready to steal America's heart once again! Season 2 is gearing up to shine a spotlight on its new, charming lead: 66-year-old Mel Owens, a former NFL star turned lawyer, on a quest to find true love in his golden years.

Hailing from a tight-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Mich., Owens' journey to becoming the second-ever Golden Bachelor is nothing short of impressive. Excelling in sports from a young age, he didn't just graduate from the prestigious University of Michigan; he was also drafted ninth overall in the 1981 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.