ENTERTAINMENT Shocking Twists and Turns: The Explosive Finale of 'The Hunting Wives' Revealed Source: MEGA 'The Hunting Wives' ended with shocking betrayals and a deadly twist that left viewers reeling. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Netflix's The Hunting Wives draws viewers in with an unexpected ending and shocking revelations. The Hunting Wives wrapped up its first season with a jaw-dropping finale that diverges significantly from May Cobb's 2021 novel. Premiering on July 21, the Netflix series showcases the tumultuous relationship between Boston transplant Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow) and Texan socialite Margo Bank (Malin Akerman). As their friendship blossoms, the duo dives into a whirlwind of secrets, affairs, and murder suspicions, particularly surrounding the death of a teenage girl named Abby Jackson (Madison Wolfe).

Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE Malin Akerman's Margo draws Brittany Snow’s Sophie into her seductive Texas social circle.

Although fans familiar with the source material may expect certain outcomes, The Hunting Wives offers plenty of surprises. As Akerman stated to Town & Country in July, "Rebecca Cutter and May [Cobb] decided to swap a few things from the book so that fans are surprised as well." Warning: The Hunting Wives spoilers ahead!

What Happens in the Finale?

In a shocking turn of events, Sophie runs over Margo's brother Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan) after he threatens her. This reckless act repeats the grave mistake she made two years prior, resulting in the death of another motorist while driving under the influence. Rather than report the incident, the final moments of the show depict Sophie dragging Kyle toward a cliff. In a tense struggle, she accidentally answers Kyle's phone, connecting her to Margo, who warns him to leave Sophie alone. As Margo realizes someone else has Kyle's phone, Sophie pushes his lifeless body over the cliff.

Who Really Killed Abby Jackson?

Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE Madison Wolfe plays Abby Jackson, the teen whose murder sparks the show's deadly unraveling.

The mystery of Abby's murder permeates the storyline, with multiple suspects including Sophie, Brad (George Ferrier), his mother Jill (Katie Lowes), and even the youth pastor, Pastor Pete (Paul Teal). Yet, as the truth unfolds, it's revealed that Margo is the real killer. Sophie's suspicion arises when she discovers a box of tampons in Margo's bathroom, contradicting Margo's claim she couldn't use them. This discovery leads Sophie to infer that Margo had terminated a pregnancy with Brad's child. During a heated confrontation, Margo confesses, saying, "She was jealous of me and she threatened to take everything that I've built and burn it to the f------ ground."

The Fallout for Sophie

Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE Sophie fears Margo framed her for Abby’s murder.

Margo's admission complicates things for Sophie, who has initiated her own affair with Margo. With her lover being a murderer, Sophie also fears she may have been framed for Abby's death, since the murder was committed using Sophie's handgun. Margo defends her actions under the influence and explains how she had tried to protect Sophie by planting Abby's phone in Jill's home, stating, "It was me. Okay? I was the one, because I love you!"

Who Else Met Their End?

Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE Jill shoots Chrissy Metz's character, Starr, during a violent confrontation.

Beyond Abby, other key characters also fall victim throughout the season. Pastor Pete dies by suicide after being identified as the suspect in the kidnapping of Kaycee Krummel (Emilia Torello). Jill's jealousy leads to a violent confrontation with Starr (Chrissy Metz), culminating in Starr's death. Eventually, Jill is also shot dead by Callie (Jaime Ray Newman) after refusing to surrender her weapon. In the end, Kyle's fate remains uncertain after his encounter with Sophie's car.

The Future of Sophie and Margo

Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE Margo and Sophie's affair complicates the deadly mystery in 'The Hunting Wives.'

The finale leaves viewers questioning the future of Sophie and Margo's relationship. After threatening to report Margo to the police, Sophie hesitates upon hearing Margo's warning to Kyle on the phone. In a moment of indecision, she chooses to send Detective Salazar (Karen Rodriguez) to voicemail instead of confronting her tumultuous reality.

How Does the Ending Differ From the Novel?

Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE In the book, Jill kills Abby and Margo, but in the show, she dies after shooting Starr.

The contrast between the show and the novel is stark. In the book, Jill, not Margo, kills Abby to prevent future complications with Brad. Jill's murderous spree continues with the death of Margo for her affair with her son. Additionally, Sophie's storyline diverges considerably as she seeks therapy and ends things with her husband Graham instead of contributing to the rising body count.

Will There Be a Season 2?

Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE Fans await confirmation of Season 2 after the shocking finale.