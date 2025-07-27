ENTERTAINMENT The Shocking Finale of 'The Hunting Wives': Unraveling the Twist and Book Differences! Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE 'The Hunting Wives' finale shocked fans with a major twist and key changes from the book. OK! Staff July 27 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

The Hunting Wives, a thrilling Netflix series based on May Cobb's best-selling novel, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with outrageous secrets and unexpected twists. Featuring a star-studded cast led by Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, the show immerses audiences in the lavish yet dangerous lives of East Texas socialites.

As Season 1 wraps up, fans are left reeling from a shocking cliffhanger that strays from the book's conclusive ending, hinting at the possibility of Season 2.

Source: LionsgateTV/YOUTUBE Malin Akerman plays Margo Banks, while Brittany Snow plays Sophie O’Neil in 'The Hunting Wives.'

The series centers on Sophie (Snow), a Boston newcomer determined to rise in the ranks of East Texas society. She vies for acceptance into the elite Hunting Wives group, helmed by the flamboyant Margo Banks (Akerman), the wife of a Republican politician known for her wild antics and gun range skills. Their relationship intensifies after the murder of local teenager Abby (Madison Wolfe).

In the gripping season finale, Sophie finds herself under arrest when her gun is linked to Abby's death. With multiple suspects in play, the truth exposes the dire consequences of the Hunting Wives' reckless lifestyle.

Source: MEGA Madison Wolfe plays Callie O’Neil, the teenage daughter of Brittany Snow’s character.

Who Killed Abby?

By the end of the finale, it is revealed that Margo is responsible for Abby's death. Margo had an affair with Brad (George Ferrier), Abby's boyfriend, which led to a pregnancy and an abortion. Abby discovered the truth and threatened to expose her, jeopardizing Margo's husband Jed's political career (Dermot Mulroney).

In a twist-laden final episode, viewers watch as the stakes rise dramatically. Margo manipulates evidence after a violent confrontation at Jill's home, framing her Hunting Wives co-member. However, Sophie suspects foul play and delves deeper into the cover-up, leading her to the shocking truth.

Source: MEGA Dermot Mulroney plays Graham O’Neil, while Jaime Ray Newman plays Jill Pierce.

The Mystery of the Photos

Earlier in the season, ominous photos emerge of Margo and Brad in compromising positions, accompanied by a note that reads, "I see you." Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), Margo's friend, admits to leaking the photos, fueled by her heartbreak over Margo's decisions. "I was tryin' to hurt you like you hurt me," she explains. Her actions, albeit misguided, were meant to shock Margo into realization.

The Final Confrontation

Sophie ultimately confronts Margo at a campaign event, where Margo confesses to the murder but insists her intentions were to shield Sophie. In a heated exchange, they grapple with their feelings for one another, which culminates in passionate moments before Sophie resolves to take the truth to law enforcement.

However, as tensions escalate, Margo confesses everything to Jed, leading to dramatic consequences and a stark ultimatum from Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan), Margo's brother.

In the finale's climactic moments, Sophie runs into Kyle and, fearing for her life, inadvertently kills him. With chaos unfolding, she faces a spiraling web of lies and events that leave her contemplating her next move.

Source: May Cobb/AMAZON 'The Hunting Wives' series features a different ending from the book.

Book vs. Show: How They Differ

Fans note significant differences between the series finale and the book. In Cobb's novel, Jill is the true murderer of Abby, fueled by her contempt for Abby's relationship with Brad. Unlike the show, Jill's dark motivations extend further, culminating in Margo's death.

To keep Margo alive for potential future seasons, the creators collaborated closely with Cobb, blending the original narrative with fresh elements. "I think that the book was really the blueprint for us taking it and making it our own," Snow shared. "May Cobb, the author, was there a lot on set… We really got her blessing to take these characters that she wrote in the book."

Watch 'The Hunting Wives'