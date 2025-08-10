or
Did 'The Hunting Wives' Make a Mistake? Inside the Mac and Cheese Blunder

Composite Photo Of Brittany Snow And A Mac N' Cheese Box
Source: Lionsgate/YouTube; @shandydawn3/TikTok

A scene from Netflix’s 'The Hunting Wives' sparked a debate after fans spotted a box of Kraft mac and cheese in the freezer.

Profile Image

Aug. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Aug. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Attention, fans of Netflix's The Hunting Wives! A seemingly innocuous scene featuring Brittany Snow's character, Sophie, has sparked a viral debate among viewers.

In a recent TikTok, users honed in on a particular moment where Sophie opens her freezer drawer — only to reveal a box of Kraft mac and cheese nestled among her frozen items. This unexpected sighting caught many off guard and led to widespread speculation.

Photo of Brittany Snow
Source: Lionsgate/YouTube

Brittany Snow stars as Sophie, who gets swept into a deadly scandal in East Texas.

"What shocked me about Hunting Wives? It was this part," TikTok creator @shandydawn3 stated in the viral clip.

The reactions were mixed, with one user humorously suggesting, "It was definitely Graham," referencing Snow's character’s husband, played by Evan Jonigkeit.

Others felt justified in their observations, claiming the mac and cheese belonged in the freezer after all.

Source: @shandydawn3/TikTok
While some viewers remained skeptical of the box's presence, various commenters pointed out that it mirrors Kraft's frozen meal line, which features mac and cheese paired with chicken nuggets and broccoli.

"Those are Mac n cheese frozen meals, friend," one user asserted.

Photo of A Mac And Cheese Box
Source: @shandydawn3/TikTok

TikTok users debated whether the pantry item belonged there or was an editing mistake.

Since its debut on July 21, The Hunting Wives has captivated audiences with its thrilling twists. The show follows Sophie, who relocates from the East Coast to East Texas with her husband and their young son. Upon her arrival, she befriends Margo, played by Malin Akerman, the charismatic leader of a conservative group known as the Hunting Wives.

In a wild turn of events during a night at Margo's lake house, Sophie spirals into a blackout state after a mix of alcohol and drugs. Tragically, the chaos takes a dark turn when local teen Abby is shot nearby. Sophie’s impulsive gun purchase prior to the incident becomes a crucial plot point as she finds herself entangled in a web of deception, secrets, and small-town politics.

Photo of Brittany Snow and Evan Jonigkeit
Source: Lionsgate/YouTube

Some pointed out it could be a Kraft frozen meal, not boxed mac and cheese.

"I read the scripts of all eight episodes within a couple of hours," Snow shared with People. "I was completely hooked."

As the season progresses, viewers uncover that Margo is behind Abby's tragic murder, driven by self-preservation when Abby threatens to expose her affair with her teenage boyfriend.

Photo of Brittany Snow
Source: Lionsgate/YouTube

Brittany Snow shared she was 'hooked' when she read the script.

"I thought that was a brilliant little twist, which wasn’t so little," Akerman remarked. "It’s crazy. It’s the hypocrisy of everything these women stand for."

With the finale leaving fans eager for more, Akerman expressed her hopes for a second season. "When you get to go back to a show over and over again, it’s like going to summer camp and seeing the people you love the most," she said.

