'The Kardashians' Slammed for Using Kylie Jenner TikTok Footage in Place of New Material: 'Pack This Show Up'
A bad taste was left in fans’ mouths after The Kardashians used footage from Kylie Jenner’s TikTok in place of original content in their finale episode.
The Season 6 finale focused on Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner’s trip to Paris for the Coperni fashion show, which took place in October 2024. The scene fans took issue with was taken verbatim from a TikTok Kylie posted on October 2, 2024.
“Good morning!” she said to her followers. “It is Coperni day today, so I’m walking in my first show — my first real show. I've walked shows when I was like 12. I’m so excited. I’m more excited than I am nervous.” Kylie then proceeded to show clips from her day at the fashion show.
Fans took to Reddit to slam the show for using her TikTok footage instead of original content.
“DID THEY USE KYLIE’S TIKTOK AS A SCENE FOR THE SHOW?!?!” one angry person wrote. ”PACK THIS SHOW UP AND KICK KYLIE OFF ASAP! WTF. This is💩!!!!. KUWTK would never do this. Wtf. They share nothing new. This show is just a way for them to control the narrative and say whatever they want.”
“Playing Kylie’s TikTok videos like we could just watch this on TikTok,” another person said. “They running out of things to fill these episodes with.”
Criticism of the scene comes amid fans already taking issue with how little Kylie has been featured on the show.
“We got maybe 5 scenes of Kylie this entire season,” one person wrote on X, with another sarcastically adding, “Oh look Kylie appearing for the finale.”
Still, another X user went off on the series, stating, “It honestly isn’t a point in the show anymore…all we see is 2 Sisters so they should just do Kim and Khloé take somewhere... never see Kylie barely Kendall no Kourtney who knows where Rob went. Yet they all get paid? It’s just boring now. Bring back season 1 energy.”
Aside from Kylie’s TikTok footage, fans saw Kris Jenner make a heartfelt speech for Kim’s 44th birthday celebration.
"Kim, we're so proud of you," Kris shared. "You're the most amazing mom. The way you raise your four kids. You really teach the rest of us what it's like to be there to fight for others.”
In July 2024, it was confirmed Hulu ordered an additional 20 episodes of The Kardashians.