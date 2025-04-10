'The Kardashians' Slammed for Using Kylie Jenner TikTok Footage in Place of New Material: 'Pack This Show Up'

The Season 6 finale focused on Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner’s trip to Paris for the Coperni fashion show, which took place in October 2024. The scene fans took issue with was taken verbatim from a TikTok Kylie posted on October 2, 2024.

“Good morning!” she said to her followers. “It is Coperni day today, so I’m walking in my first show — my first real show. I've walked shows when I was like 12. I’m so excited. I’m more excited than I am nervous.” Kylie then proceeded to show clips from her day at the fashion show.

Fans took to Reddit to slam the show for using her TikTok footage instead of original content.