'The Kardashians' Season 8 Premiere Bashed by Critics as It Opens With 'Confusing' AI-Generated Scene 'What Did I Just Watch?'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:56 a.m. ET
The Kardashian-Jenner family faced heavy backlash from fans after the Season 8 premiere of The Kardashians.
The opening scene featured an AI-generated version of the famous family having an awkward face-to-face with the actual sisters and their mom.
Khloé Kardashian Addresses the Backlash
Khloé Kardashian responded to fans after their criticism of the AI scene, writing on her Instagram: “WATCH UNTIL THE END.”
The post continued, “Seeing people comment while only watching the first few seconds is frustrating but also typical these days.”
Proving a Point
Khloé, along with her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, decided to release the AI-generated video to prove they cannot be replaced.
The episode began with the AI-generated versions of each family member in different parts of the world. Kris was seen on a yacht in the South of France while Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, enjoyed each other’s company. Khloé was on an African safari, and Kendall and Kylie partied in Versailles, while Kim was skiing at a Swiss ski chalet.
They all reunited in Calabasas after Kim received a message stating that their mother returned home for the premiere. While they were all together, their physical features began to drastically change. Kylie grew a tail; Kourtney’s face turned into a thumb with a red nail; one of Khloé’s eyes grew bigger than the other; Kim grew a nose out of her ear; Kendall’s legs were uneven, and Kris grew multiple fingers while texting.
Things took another turn when the real Kardashian/Jenners walked into the house and confronted themselves.
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As the scene continued, the real Kris asked the AI versions who they were, with the fake Kris joking that the AI version would be easier to film; however, the real daughters did not agree with her.
They began to go back and forth with each other until Khloé ended it all by pulling the kill switch on the AI replacements.
“But this real family — real family — cannot be replaced,” Kris declared.
Fans Were Confused by the Skit
Fans expressed their genuine confusion about the scene, with one writing, “I started confused and ended confused.”
Another said, “But what’s the point you guys still made a 2-minute AI video; that statement could’ve been said any other way.”
"Yeah, it’s time to wrap it up," another critic penned of the family's tenure on TV, while a fourth asked, "What did I just watch?"