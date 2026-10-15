REALITY TV NEWS 'The Kardashians' Season 8 Premiere Bashed by Critics as It Opens With 'Confusing' AI-Generated Scene 'What Did I Just Watch?' Source: MEGA Fans were left confused after the Season 8 premiere of 'The Kardashians.' Krista B Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The Kardashian-Jenner family faced heavy backlash from fans after the Season 8 premiere of The Kardashians. The opening scene featured an AI-generated version of the famous family having an awkward face-to-face with the actual sisters and their mom.

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Khloé Kardashian Addresses the Backlash

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian addressed the fans who criticized the Season 8 premiere.

Khloé Kardashian responded to fans after their criticism of the AI scene, writing on her Instagram: “WATCH UNTIL THE END.” The post continued, “Seeing people comment while only watching the first few seconds is frustrating but also typical these days.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The Kardashians released an AI-generated video to prove a point.

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Proving a Point

Source: MEGA The Kardashians put out the AI video to prove they can't be replaced.

Khloé, along with her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, decided to release the AI-generated video to prove they cannot be replaced. The episode began with the AI-generated versions of each family member in different parts of the world. Kris was seen on a yacht in the South of France while Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, enjoyed each other’s company. Khloé was on an African safari, and Kendall and Kylie partied in Versailles, while Kim was skiing at a Swiss ski chalet. They all reunited in Calabasas after Kim received a message stating that their mother returned home for the premiere. While they were all together, their physical features began to drastically change. Kylie grew a tail; Kourtney’s face turned into a thumb with a red nail; one of Khloé’s eyes grew bigger than the other; Kim grew a nose out of her ear; Kendall’s legs were uneven, and Kris grew multiple fingers while texting. Things took another turn when the real Kardashian/Jenners walked into the house and confronted themselves.

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Source: MEGA Jenner was seen in the video arguing with an AI-generated version of her family.

As the scene continued, the real Kris asked the AI versions who they were, with the fake Kris joking that the AI version would be easier to film; however, the real daughters did not agree with her. They began to go back and forth with each other until Khloé ended it all by pulling the kill switch on the AI replacements. “But this real family — real family — cannot be replaced,” Kris declared.

Fans Were Confused by the Skit

Source: MEGA Fans have expressed their confused reactions about the AI-Generated video.