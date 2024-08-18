OK Magazine
Celebrating in Style! The Kid LAROI Parties It Up at Wynn Las Vegas for His 21st Birthday: Photos

kid laroi bday pp
Source: Courtesy of Wynn Nightlife

The Kid LAROI partied it up in Las Vegas on August 17.

By:

Aug. 18 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

What a way to celebrate! The Kid LAROI rang in his 21st birthday at XS Nightclub, located inside the renowned Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, August 17.

The singer arrived at the iconic nightclub around 12:30 a.m., with a crew of 10 people. He partied in an exclusive VIP area, where was seen taking tequila shots and sipping on Aperol Spritz — something he specifically requested!

kid laroi bday
Source: Courtesy of Wynn Nightlife

The performer celebrated his birthday in Las Vegas.

Later on, the performer, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, was met by a sold-out crowd singing "Happy Birthday," with custom money confetti flying in the air. There were even over-sized photos of him as a baby being shown on giant LED screens that read "Happy Birthday The Kid LAROI."

The three-tiered cake featured his album covers — and a large silver "21" on it.

kid laroi bday
Source: Courtesy of Wynn Nightlife

The performer sang some of his own songs at the club.

LAROI later joined Wynn Nightlife resident DJ Gryffin inside the DJ booth where he took the microphone and performed his own songs, including "Stay" and "Girls" before playing an unreleased song called "Aperol Spritz" since it's his "favorite drink."

Before leaving the stage, he thanked the crowd for the well-wishes and said how excited he was to be 21 in Sin City.

Clearly, LAROI had a great time, as he didn't leave the venue until 3 a.m.

Earlier that same day, LAROI was seen partying at daytime hot spot Encore Beach Club, located at Wynn Las Vegas. He was in the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers — who played LAROI's smash hit "Nights Like This."

kid laroi bday
Source: Courtesy of Wynn Nightlife

The Kid LAROI joined DJ Gryffin inside the DJ booth.

The singer later took to his Instagram page, sharing a bunch of photos from the night. "I just turned 21? wtf?" he quipped.

Of course, people loved the hilarious witty comment.

One person wrote, "Time flies 🤧. Happy birthday bro 🤍," while another said, "the adult laroi."

A third person added, "time to have your first drink…" while a fourth said, "was a motion picture film for the 21st 😮‍💨."

