Celebrating in Style! The Kid LAROI Parties It Up at Wynn Las Vegas for His 21st Birthday: Photos

What a way to celebrate! The Kid LAROI rang in his 21st birthday at XS Nightclub, located inside the renowned Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, August 17.

The singer arrived at the iconic nightclub around 12:30 a.m., with a crew of 10 people. He partied in an exclusive VIP area, where was seen taking tequila shots and sipping on Aperol Spritz — something he specifically requested!