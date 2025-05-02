NEWS The Likely Candidates to Succeed the Late Pope Francis

The passing of the beloved Pope Francis has opened up a global conversation: Who will be the next pope? As the Catholic Church prepares for a new chapter, speculation is mounting over who will be the next pope. The upcoming papal conclave this May 7, 2025, will elect a new pope after a meeting involving the highest orders of the religious. There are lots of candidates who may take the position, but some speculate that there are five candidates who stand out the most. While many names have surfaced, the five candidates are deemed the most compelling choices in the eyes of the world. Both the religious and people who are interested in the next Pope betting are all eyes and ears, so who are they, and what makes them deserving of the highest office in the Catholic Church? Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo is a well-known Congolese Catholic leader loved by many. He is currently serving as the Archbishop of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He has held the role of archbishop since 2018 and was promoted to cardinal in 2019 by Pope Francis. The cardinal is known for his leadership and was also selected by Pope Francis to join a council that will reorganise the current Vatican bureaucracy. Currently at 65 years old, he leads the largest Catholic archdiocese in Africa. For many, the continent is viewed as central to the Church's future.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi Cardinal Matteo Zuppi was born on October 11, 1955, and is an Italian prelate who is currently serving as the Archbishop of Bologna. He is also the president of the Italian Bishops' Conference. The 69-year-old cardinal was a ‘street priest’ before Pope Francis appointed him to be an archbishop in 2015. In 2019, he became a cardinal. As a religious, he played a key role in ending the Mozambique civil war in the 1990s and was later appointed by Pope Francis as a peace envoy for the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle Born on June 21, 1957, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is a Filipino cardinal currently serving in the Dicastery for Evangelisation. He was the former Archbishop of Manila before he became a cardinal. Later on in his career, he was brought to Rome by Pope Francis to become a missionary for Asia and Africa. Many look at him as a potential first Asian pope. The cardinal is known for his respectable communication skills, teaching ability, and pastoral presence. At 67 years old, Tagle remains a widely respected candidate to succeed the late Francis.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin Cardinal Pietro Parolin, a 70-year-old Italian cardinal, is a longtime Vatican diplomat and currently serves as Pope Francis’s secretary of state. This position is the Vatican’s second-highest position, which makes him a good candidate for the papacy due to his close experience. The cardinal is known for his quiet and diplomatic style. As a religious, he played key roles in major Church negotiations with other countries such as the USA and China. He is one of the strongest candidates, and if he wins, he’ll become the first Italian pope in 50 years.

Cardinal Péter Erdő The Hungarian Cardinal Erdő is a leading voice of the conservative side of the Catholic Church. He has been the Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest since 2002 and was made a cardinal by Pope John Paul II the following year. The cardinal is a respected theologian and scholar who holds a doctorate in theology and canon law. Erdő is also a renowned polyglot who speaks six languages, and that edge can help him become the next pope. He is known for his strong views on issues like abortion, same-sex marriage, and divorce, earning a reputation as a defender of traditional church teachings.