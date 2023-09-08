The Mohindra Doctors, a Sibling Legacy of Medical Breakthroughs
The Mohindra Technique has become a world-renowned alternative to cycloplegic retinoscopy in patients of a young age and was developed by Dr. Indra Mohindra in 1975. The treatment is now used by optologists all over the world and Dr. Indra is considered an innovator in the field of optology. Following her recent passing, her youngest brother Dr. Nick Mohindra, wants to celebrate their shared legacy of innovation as siblings, with the continued development of his groundbreaking wellness technique.
Dr. Nick Mohindra details how his family began their journey as immigrants with his grandfather who moved from India to Kenya to work on the development of railways in the East African country. His grandfather gave up his university studies as an engineering student to pursue a career working on the railways. After returning to India Dr. Nick Mohindra’s grandfather got married but ultimately returned to Kenya, which is where Dr. Nick’s brothers and sisters were born.
The siblings immigrated to Britain to begin their university studies, both pursuing paths in the medical fields with Dr. Nick studying dentistry and Dr. Indra pursuing optology. He says his sister had experienced the freedoms and opportunities of Western society, which led to her moving to the United States where she got a job conducting research at MIT. She gained international notoriety when she began treating world leaders and their families. Dr. Nick says it was his sister who inspired him to pursue dentistry, which would ultimately lead to the development of his own innovative technique to help reduce the effects of aging.
“When I was getting ready to go to university she told me that I should get into dentistry because it is less stressful and with better working hours, but if I wasn’t happy studying dentistry then I could switch to studying a different medical field,” says Dr. Mohindra. “I found that I had a passion for dentistry, so I stuck with it. If I hadn’t taken her advice I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Today, Dr. Nick Mohindra carries on the family legacy with the Oralift natural facelift, which is a general wellness product styled after a traditional mouthguard. The Oralift utilizes the proven concept of muscle adaptation in orthodontics. The Oralift is able to reduce the effects of aging on the face due to the two blocks it has that rest on the back teeth when it is inserted into the mouth. According to Dr. Nick Mohindra, when the Oralift is in the mouth the brain adjusts the facial muscles to let the jaw rest in a new position because of the interference in the normal resting position.
This then initiates the adaptive process in the brain to ensure that every cell in the body can work to the best of its function. The jaw then starts to rest in a three-dimensionally changed position because any asymmetries are corrected through the deprogramming of the muscles. Additionally, the body posture improves along with circulation to the brain.
“If you look at what we have been able to accomplish with the Oralift this is completely revolutionary,” says Dr. Mohindra. “The field of dentistry is changing and it has to change to keep up with the modern era of medical practices. The Oralift can be used anywhere at any time and doesn’t require people to come into the clinic for treatment.”
Dr. Nick Mohindra spent years developing an app to track the progress of the Oralift. The app allows users of the Oralift to share their experiences while also tracking any claims that are made about the product. Dr. Mohindra is able to analyze all of the data compiled on the app to address any issues that users or professionals in the medical industry may have about Oralift.
“I’m very proud of what my sister accomplished and the impact her work has had on the world,” says Dr. Mohindra. “It inspires me to continue my work with Oralift and honor her legacy of helping patients all over the world.”