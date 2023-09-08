The Mohindra Doctors, a Sibling Legacy of Medical Breakthroughs

The siblings immigrated to Britain to begin their university studies, both pursuing paths in the medical fields with Dr. Nick studying dentistry and Dr. Indra pursuing optology. He says his sister had experienced the freedoms and opportunities of Western society, which led to her moving to the United States where she got a job conducting research at MIT. She gained international notoriety when she began treating world leaders and their families. Dr. Nick says it was his sister who inspired him to pursue dentistry, which would ultimately lead to the development of his own innovative technique to help reduce the effects of aging.

“When I was getting ready to go to university she told me that I should get into dentistry because it is less stressful and with better working hours, but if I wasn’t happy studying dentistry then I could switch to studying a different medical field,” says Dr. Mohindra. “I found that I had a passion for dentistry, so I stuck with it. If I hadn’t taken her advice I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Today, Dr. Nick Mohindra carries on the family legacy with the Oralift natural facelift, which is a general wellness product styled after a traditional mouthguard. The Oralift utilizes the proven concept of muscle adaptation in orthodontics. The Oralift is able to reduce the effects of aging on the face due to the two blocks it has that rest on the back teeth when it is inserted into the mouth. According to Dr. Nick Mohindra, when the Oralift is in the mouth the brain adjusts the facial muscles to let the jaw rest in a new position because of the interference in the normal resting position.