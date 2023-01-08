*The Moscatels rumored to be house shopping in Dallas! *

Yes, you read that right. The Moscatels are searching for *another* mansion in Dallas! They were spotted leaving an open house on Friday evening in Dallas. Sources tell us that they are planning on making an offer on another multi-million dollar mansion in Texas. Texas is home to a few of Cole’s Real Estate investments, including a 20 story office building in downtown Dallas.

You may recall that Cole & Kelsea Moscatel, reality personalities and founders of Snob World, purchased a $4.4 million dollar mansion in Calabasas, CA back in September 2021. Now they are looking to add a 5th home to their portfolio!

Stay tuned to see if the family makes a move on yet another estate!