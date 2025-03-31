NEWS The Most Bizarre Gambling Laws From Around The World

The global gambling industry has some of the strictest regulations. These laws tend to vary from country to country and are even crafted in a manner that reflects the cultural, political, and even religious landscape. While some countries have embraced the gambling industry with open arms, others have imposed laws that many would find unusual. In some places, laws allow foreigners to gamble freely while restricting their own citizens, while others permit gambling only if it takes place within the confines of one’s home. What are some of the strangest laws governing the world of gambling?

Canada Until 2021, Canadian law only allowed parlay betting, meaning gamblers had to place bets on multiple sporting events at once to legally participate in sports betting to avoid any corruption. This was due to restrictions under the Criminal Code of Canada. However, this practice was widely criticized, and the country eventually legalized single-event sports betting, allowing a more straightforward and fair gambling system. Since then, the gambling landscape has continued to evolve, adapting to the digital age with innovations like online betting and Telegram casinos. These days, players in Canada and across the globe can use the encrypted messaging app to access various casino games and wager cryptocurrency, enjoying convenience and accessibility like never before. These online casinos offer instant deposits and fast withdrawals, creating a space where users can explore a variety of crypto buying options and VIP perks (Source: https://www.cardplayer.com/online-casinos/telegram-casinos). From only being allowed parlay bets to now having a variety of options, the iGaming sector has advanced significantly.

Singapore Singapore has highly restrictive gambling laws, but an unusual exception exists for social gambling. Under the Gambling Control Act, social gambling among friends is legal, but only if it takes place at home. This means that while a friendly poker game in someone’s living room is fine, the same game in a rented event space is illegal. United Kingdom The UK is known for its well-regulated gambling industry, but one strange aspect of its law stands out. Even though gambling is generally restricted to those 18 and over, children as young as 16 can legally play the National Lottery, buy scratch cards, and place bets on football pools.

United States The United States has a complex gambling landscape where each state has its own set of rules and regulations when it comes to gambling. But despite each state being able to create its own rules, Utah and Hawaii have decided to ban it completely. In Utah, since the law is heavily influenced by the state's predominant Mormon population, it opposes gambling due to religious reasons. Hawaii, despite its thriving tourism industry, has resisted casinos and gambling out of fear of the issues that could arise. Greece In an attempt to stop illegal gambling, Greece passed a law in 2002 that banned all electronic games, including video games, from public places such as cafes and internet cafés. The law was so broad and unclear that, at one point, even playing a simple game of Solitaire on a public computer was technically illegal. Despite the ban being relaxed, it's still considered one of the strangest laws made in gambling. To this day, Greece holds the record as the first country to ban all video games.

North Korea North Korea is another country that has some of the strictest laws in the world. Gambling is completely illegal for its citizens. However, the same can’t be said about tourists for whom the government has made an exception. Special casinos have been made to cater exclusively to foreign visitors. However, if any citizens are caught gambling, they can face severe punishments, including imprisonment.

Macau Although China is one of the countries that enforces strict anti-gambling laws, it has made an exception for Macau. A region where casinos operate legally, it has generated billions in revenue. Often dubbed the "Las Vegas of the East," has become one of the world’s most renowned gambling destinations, attracting players from all over the world. Despite there being an exception, the region imposes restrictions on its casino employees. Dealers and other staff members are legally prohibited from gambling in the casinos where they work. This law aims to prevent insider betting among those who spend their working hours in high-stakes environments.