Get Ready to Laugh! 'The Naked Gun' Sequel Brings New Comedy Adventures With Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

This sequel is set to revive the spirit of the original, which debuted 37 years ago as The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! starring the late comedy legend Leslie Nielsen. Nielsen's iconic portrayal of Lt. Frank Drebin saw him unravel a terrorist plot aimed at the U.S., with a memorable cast that included Priscilla Presley, Ricardo Montalbán, George Kennedy and O. J. Simpson.

Now, a fresh generation of viewers will get to experience the wacky universe of The Naked Gun.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release.