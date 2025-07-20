or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Liam Neeson
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Get Ready to Laugh! 'The Naked Gun' Sequel Brings New Comedy Adventures With Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

Photo of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson
Source: Paramount/YouTube

Liam Neeson stars in 'The Naked Gun' reboot with Pamela Anderson. Here’s what to expect from the comedy.

By:

July 20 2025, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Comedy fans, rejoice! The highly anticipated sequel to The Naked Gun franchise hits theaters soon, and it's sure to bring the laughs.

The new film, simply titled The Naked Gun, dropped its trailer on June 16, showcasing a hilarious mix of comedy, action and unforgettable Liam Neeson one-liners.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in the 'Naked Gun' reboot.
Source: Paramount/YouTube

Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in the 'Naked Gun' reboot.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

This sequel is set to revive the spirit of the original, which debuted 37 years ago as The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! starring the late comedy legend Leslie Nielsen. Nielsen's iconic portrayal of Lt. Frank Drebin saw him unravel a terrorist plot aimed at the U.S., with a memorable cast that included Priscilla Presley, Ricardo Montalbán, George Kennedy and O. J. Simpson.

Now, a fresh generation of viewers will get to experience the wacky universe of The Naked Gun.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Naked Gun?'

Neeson takes on the role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., carrying forward his father's legacy originally played by Nielsen. Joining him is Pamela Anderson as Beth, a woman who seeks Frank's help after her brother's murder. Paul Walter Hauser portrays Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., another legacy character following in his father's footsteps.

The star-studded cast also features Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, Busta Rhymes and Eddy Yu.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Liam Neeson said he joined the film out of love for Leslie Nielsen’s comedy legacy.
Source: Paramount/YouTube

Liam Neeson said he joined the film out of love for Leslie Nielsen’s comedy legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Breaking Down 'The Naked Gun' Trailer

In the recently released trailer, Frank promises to uphold his father's legacy. "Once you kill a man for revenge, there's no going back," he states, setting the stage for a wild ride.

One standout scene features Neeson in an action-packed moment, ripping off an opponent's arms to use them as weapons. "A voice in your head saying over and over, 'That was awesome,'" Frank declares.

MORE ON:
Liam Neeson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In another humorous predicament, Frank finds himself needing an urgent bathroom break while driving. "I need a bathroom," he tells himself, barging into a café and declaring a "police business" emergency as he brandishes his weapon to clear the line.

The trailer continues to deliver laughs, including moments where he comically laments, "I'm going to ruin another suit," as he battles a villain in a schoolgirl disguise, a playful nod to Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The cast includes Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Busta Rhymes and more.
Source: Paramount/YouTube

The cast includes Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Busta Rhymes and more.

Article continues below advertisement

What Liam Neeson Has Said About 'The Naked Gun' Sequel

In a July chat with Entertainment Weekly, Neeson expressed his enthusiasm for the role, citing his admiration for Nielsen.

"Not because I think I'm funny — far from it — but I did enjoy those Leslie Nielsen films a lot," he remarked, reflecting on how the films brought him joy during tough times. He added, "The fact that it was Seth [McFarlane's] idea, I thought, 'Well, maybe he sees something in me.'"

Article continues below advertisement
image of Pamela Anderson stars as Beth, a woman seeking help after her brother’s mysterious murder.
Source: Paramount/YouTube

Pamela Anderson stars as Beth, a woman seeking help after her brother’s mysterious murder.

Article continues below advertisement

What Pamela Anderson Has Said About Her Role

Anderson, after auditioning with a quirky scat number from her middle school days, promises more than just laughs. "I was like, 'How am I going to remember this?'" she shared. "It's an absolutely nutty scat solo… I can't get it out of my head."

Although Anderson admitted she was initially "terrified" to meet Neeson, the two forged a meaningful friendship during filming. "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," she said. "He's a true artist… Being able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honor."

Mark your calendars: The Naked Gun will hit theaters on August 1.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.