Get Ready to Laugh! 'The Naked Gun' Sequel Brings New Comedy Adventures With Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson
Comedy fans, rejoice! The highly anticipated sequel to The Naked Gun franchise hits theaters soon, and it's sure to bring the laughs.
The new film, simply titled The Naked Gun, dropped its trailer on June 16, showcasing a hilarious mix of comedy, action and unforgettable Liam Neeson one-liners.
This sequel is set to revive the spirit of the original, which debuted 37 years ago as The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! starring the late comedy legend Leslie Nielsen. Nielsen's iconic portrayal of Lt. Frank Drebin saw him unravel a terrorist plot aimed at the U.S., with a memorable cast that included Priscilla Presley, Ricardo Montalbán, George Kennedy and O. J. Simpson.
Now, a fresh generation of viewers will get to experience the wacky universe of The Naked Gun.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release.
Who Is in the Cast of 'The Naked Gun?'
Neeson takes on the role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., carrying forward his father's legacy originally played by Nielsen. Joining him is Pamela Anderson as Beth, a woman who seeks Frank's help after her brother's murder. Paul Walter Hauser portrays Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., another legacy character following in his father's footsteps.
The star-studded cast also features Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, Busta Rhymes and Eddy Yu.
Breaking Down 'The Naked Gun' Trailer
In the recently released trailer, Frank promises to uphold his father's legacy. "Once you kill a man for revenge, there's no going back," he states, setting the stage for a wild ride.
One standout scene features Neeson in an action-packed moment, ripping off an opponent's arms to use them as weapons. "A voice in your head saying over and over, 'That was awesome,'" Frank declares.
In another humorous predicament, Frank finds himself needing an urgent bathroom break while driving. "I need a bathroom," he tells himself, barging into a café and declaring a "police business" emergency as he brandishes his weapon to clear the line.
The trailer continues to deliver laughs, including moments where he comically laments, "I'm going to ruin another suit," as he battles a villain in a schoolgirl disguise, a playful nod to Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible.
What Liam Neeson Has Said About 'The Naked Gun' Sequel
In a July chat with Entertainment Weekly, Neeson expressed his enthusiasm for the role, citing his admiration for Nielsen.
"Not because I think I'm funny — far from it — but I did enjoy those Leslie Nielsen films a lot," he remarked, reflecting on how the films brought him joy during tough times. He added, "The fact that it was Seth [McFarlane's] idea, I thought, 'Well, maybe he sees something in me.'"
What Pamela Anderson Has Said About Her Role
Anderson, after auditioning with a quirky scat number from her middle school days, promises more than just laughs. "I was like, 'How am I going to remember this?'" she shared. "It's an absolutely nutty scat solo… I can't get it out of my head."
Although Anderson admitted she was initially "terrified" to meet Neeson, the two forged a meaningful friendship during filming. "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," she said. "He's a true artist… Being able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honor."
Mark your calendars: The Naked Gun will hit theaters on August 1.