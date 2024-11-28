8 Things to Know About 'The Night Agent' Season 2: Cast, Release Date and More

Based on Matthew Quirk's novel, The Night Agent Season 2 continues from where Season 1 left off. In the next installment, low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland faces new challenges and navigates even greater dangers after becoming a Night Agent.

"The series is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office," the first synopsis reads.