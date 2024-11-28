8 Things to Know About 'The Night Agent' Season 2: Cast, Release Date and More
What Will 'The Night Agent' Season 2 Be About?
Based on Matthew Quirk's novel, The Night Agent Season 2 continues from where Season 1 left off. In the next installment, low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland faces new challenges and navigates even greater dangers after becoming a Night Agent.
"The series is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office," the first synopsis reads.
Who Is in the Cast of 'The Night Agent' Season 2?
Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan will return for The Night Agent Season 2 to reprise their roles as Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin, respectively.
In addition to them, Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears will be onboard.
Is There a Trailer for 'The Night Agent' Season 2?
As of press time, Netflix has not yet released a trailer for The Night Agent Season 2.
However, the show's official Instagram page has uploaded a carousel of photos that offered the first look at the upcoming season.
Has 'The Night Agent' Season 2 Started Filming?
According to Netflix, The Night Agent Season 2 has finished production. Filming took place in and around New York City, with some parts recorded in Washington, D.C., and Thailand.
What Has Shawn Ryan Said About 'The Night Agent'?
Speaking in a 2023 interview with Deadline, showrunner Shawn Ryan left a heartfelt message to the viewers following the success of The Night Agent Season 1.
"We’re extraordinarily proud of the show. The people who’ve watched it, the reaction has been incredible. I would say, watch one episode and I dare you not to watch the second," said Ryan.
When Will 'The Night Agent' Be Released?
The Night Agent Season 2 is set to premiere in the winter of 2025, according to Netflix.
Where Can Fans Watch 'The Night Agent' Season 2?
The Night Agent Season 2 will be released on Netflix, where its first season is also available to stream.
Will 'The Night Agent' Have a Season 3?
Netflix's official press release and social media posts confirmed that The Night Agent has already been renewed for a third season.
The production will start in Istanbul in the last quarter of 2024, with filming to continue in New York in 2025.