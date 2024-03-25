Home > News NEWS The Profound Mission of Aerangis: Telling Stories Through Elegant and Sustainable Scents Alicia Tsai, the founder of Aerangis, and her dog Whiskey

There are many things that divide and differentiate people worldwide, but the profound adventure of rejuvenating long-forgotten memories, often through stimulating a certain sense, is a universal experience. Whether it’s reliving a seemingly average Sunday afternoon brought back by a familiar smell of baking apple pie, or suddenly jogging back the memory of a holiday by stepping foot on a warm, sunkissed beach, senses play a crucial part in recalling events stored in the back of our minds.

Article continues below advertisement

For Alicia Tsai, the founder of Aerangis, invoking meaningful memories by stimulating the sense of smell is a frequent occurrence. Hoping to invite people worldwide to the unforgettable experience of recalling their own moments, Alicia works with certified and globally renowned perfumers to carefully craft Aerangis’ scented candles. While Alicia’s personal experiences inspired the company’s Signature Collection fragrances (customers are also able to create their own bespoke fragrances), even before the moment fire touches the wick, the emanating scent will evoke different feelings for different people, turning the simple act of lighting a candle into a meaningful ritual that sparks personal memories. It takes passion and a sense of purpose to cultivate sophisticated, elegant scents that inspire sincere human connections, and Alicia’s venture into the fragrance world is no coincidence. Named after a white, star-shaped orchid that awoke Alicia’s obsession with perfume, Aerangis began with a simple mission: to unlock core memories lost under the rubble of everyday worries and eternalize moments worth remembering.

Born and raised in Taiwan, Alicia and her family, following a Taiwanese tradition, lived with her father’s parents. It was Alicia’s grandfather, whom she describes as a natural entrepreneur with an eye for static and beauty, who sparked her fascination with fragrance. The founder of Aerangis recalls her grandpa nurturing a beautiful, vibrant Japanese garden, grown right next to the house, with an orchid-filled greenhouse in the center of the property. Fascinated by the charming flowers, Alicia would often join her grandpa on his daily escapades, poking around, asking questions, and strengthening a bond that would later illuminate Alicia’s path in life. “Although I had siblings, I grew closer to my grandfather than the other kids,” reminisces Alicia. “Once when I was nine, he came in holding a mysterious pot with a small, white, star-shaped orchid in it. He put it in my hands and asked me to smell it, saying it was a very special kind of orchid cultivated just for me. To this day, I remember this rare, beautiful scent that filled the air every night when the orchid bloomed.”

Article continues below advertisement

That simple moment, receiving an Aerangis orchid from a loved one burned into Alicia’s mind forever and marked the time her infatuation with smells began. Sadly, Alicia’s grandfather passed away two years later, but the memory of him and his special Aerangis offering lives on. “Every time I walk past a greenhouse or smell anything reminiscent of my special orchid, I think of my grandfather, and the moment he gave me that simple flower pot. That fresh, delicate, and soft scent is forever with me, reminding me of the comfort I felt by his side,” added Alicia. Devoted to helping others use fragrance to tell their personal stories, Alicia attended the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Cosmetics and Fragrance Program in New York before working alongside some of the industry’s most established perfumers and aroma designers. When she felt she was ready, Alicia founded Aerangis, a fusion of her qualifications, unique life purpose, and a no-compromise approach.

Article continues below advertisement

With a profound mission behind each candle, Alicia focused on crafting first-class products that are non-toxic, plant-based, eco-conscious, and cruelty-free. As a company, Aerangis believes beautiful scents shine the brightest in their natural form, creating products that are as luxurious and elegant as they are sustainable,positioning Aerangis as a beacon of authenticity in a fast fashion-absorbed world. Designed to preserve and create new memories, each Aerangis candle includes a biodegradable paper dust cover infused with wildflower seeds that will blossom into lusciously smelling petals once planted in damp soil. And this can be done right within the reusable candle jar, creating a beguiling full-circle moment.

Article continues below advertisement

“My purpose with Aerangis is to bring that human element back into the product. Each candle jar is handcrafted at the historic Shuili Snake Kiln in Taiwan, and no supply machines are involved in the process,” added Alicia. “But it goes beyond that—each scent tells a story, evoking personal sensations that bring back lost-forgotten memories that should be cherished. Whether you want to embark on the journey alone or share special moments with loved ones, Aerangis will provoke senses that resurface profound memories and spark meaningful conversations.”