Get Ready For Season 5 Of 'The Simonetta Lein Show' — The #1 Short Form Celebrity Talk Show In The World!

Life is all about wishes and dreams, one way or another. Every single one of us is striving to achieve something of value in life, something worth striving for, and something that could make a difference. However, some of us just can’t muster up the courage to even wish for what our hearts truly desire. Sometimes we need someone who can help us articulate our wishes. Simonetta Lein, literally known as the Wishmaker, is one of such people. Her incredible endeavor, The Wishwall Foundation, helps people, especially those struck by tragedies, to make their wishes come true.

Simonetta Lein is excited to make another wish of her fans and followers come true. Yes! Season 5 of The Simonetta Lein Show (SLTV) is all ready for an exciting launch at the end of Summer 2022 and we are all here for it.