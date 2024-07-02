The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya: A Haven of Seaside Glamour

Across the globe, there are so many different forms of culture and cuisine. If you are a resident of the United States, then you’ve almost certainly had the chance to experience many of the great delicacies that the world has to offer. But if you haven’t experienced the culture, the atmosphere, the environment, and the food altogether, then you haven’t truly experienced Riviera Maya in its entirety. With the new St. Regis Kanai Resort from Marriott Bonvoy, you can have exquisite experiences in the culinary realm within a fully immersive landscape of luxury.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has spent the last several years forging an extraordinary portfolio of hospitality brands in the most memorable destinations in the world. With more than 50 different bespoke and anticipatory experience-rooted resorts at the best addresses around the world, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. Now, the St. Regis Kanai Resort in Riviera Maya is their latest and greatest endeavor.