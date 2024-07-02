The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya: A Haven of Seaside Glamour
Across the globe, there are so many different forms of culture and cuisine. If you are a resident of the United States, then you’ve almost certainly had the chance to experience many of the great delicacies that the world has to offer. But if you haven’t experienced the culture, the atmosphere, the environment, and the food altogether, then you haven’t truly experienced Riviera Maya in its entirety. With the new St. Regis Kanai Resort from Marriott Bonvoy, you can have exquisite experiences in the culinary realm within a fully immersive landscape of luxury.
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has spent the last several years forging an extraordinary portfolio of hospitality brands in the most memorable destinations in the world. With more than 50 different bespoke and anticipatory experience-rooted resorts at the best addresses around the world, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. Now, the St. Regis Kanai Resort in Riviera Maya is their latest and greatest endeavor.
Natural Beauty and Artistic Elegance
“Designed by Mexican architectural firm Edmonds International with interiors by Chapi Chapo Design, the resort features an exceptional circular exterior design inspired by the constellation Pleiades, resulting in unrivaled ocean views from nearly every vantage point.” In this way, the resort is able to both capture the natural scenic beauty of the area and bring a distinctly artistic viewpoint to the land through Edmonds International’s and Chapi Chapo Design’s interpretations of “ancient Mayan artistic and ceremonial manifestations,” incorporating this vast cultural heritage into the work.
In tandem with this, the resort was engineered to coexist alongside the land itself. “The resort was designed with a minimal construction footprint aimed to protect the natural reserve. The property is suspended above a mangrove forest with the different elements of the hotel connected by elevated walkways.”
Crafting a Bespoke Immersive Cuisine Journey
With 124 lavishly appointed guestrooms, including 19 suites and a 2,300 sq. ft. Presidential Suite, each individual room features optimized sightlines of mesmerizing ocean views and a private terrace or plunge pool. In addition to these features, the resort also prides itself on providing an unparalleled gastronomy odyssey for its guests, with eight incredible culinary venues, including Chaya, Riviera, and TORO by Chef Richard Sandoval. To pair exquisitely with these journeys of discovery in the food you eat, the St. Regis Kanai Resort also has eight different spa treatment suites and a standalone salon.
The St. Regis Kanai Resort offers a bespoke, immersive journey into the cultural history of this beautiful land through food, environment, and art. It is an exquisite experience driven by the brand’s core values: refined tastemaking, modern indulgence, iconic celebrations, and ecological preservation. Located in an incredibly enviable setting of immense scenic beauty, the St. Regis Kanai Resort is certain to be a vacation that you will never forget.