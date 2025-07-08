The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno Says 'Being a Husband Completely Changed How I Define Love'
Though Gavin Casalegno got married at a young age, he knows his relationship with wife Cheyanne Casalegno is the real deal.
“We had a lot of similarities and spent a lot of time together doing those things. Emotionally, I was still growing, still maturing. She was very mature, and that scared me a little. If I had to give our love story a name, I think I’d call it, Met in a Far Place. When you’re around people who really love you, it’s just easier to be yourself. That is home," the Summer I Turned Pretty actor, 25, said in a new interview with Haute Living.
“Being a husband has completely changed how I define love. It’s not something you fully get until you’re married or in a serious relationship. Love is selfless service; it’s more selfless than you imagine. You think you understand, but there’s no way you could until you’re in it: love is about out-serving and out-honoring each other," the star, who tied the knot in 2024, added.
Despite being married for less than one year, he has some motivating words for people who are looking for their other half.
“People always go, ‘I’m going to meet my soulmate at a bar tonight’ and it’s like, really? That’s the plan? I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, but you’re not doing yourself any favors. [My advice to anyone looking for love would be]: don’t look for love in the wrong places," he shared with the outlet.
The handsome hunk shocked fans when he posted photos from his wedding to Cheyanne on Instagram on November 12, 2024, as hadn't confirmed their relationship before.
The couple seemingly started dating in 2023.
Gavin, who plays Jeremiah Fisher in the Amazon Prime Video series, also touched upon how his character has evolved in the past few seasons as he and his brother, Conrad Fisher, played by Christopher Briney, fight over Belly Conklin (Lola Tung).
“Art imitates life — or is it life that imitates art? It’s kind of wild to live with a character like this, comparing my personal growth to his; it’s freakishly similar in a lot of ways, just through a different lens. Jeremiah has changed me. I think he’s made me softer, too. He’s made me want to listen more. And to lead with love. There’s this great mix of maturity and vulnerability. I want people to walk away from the season thinking, ‘Whoa, this character really grew’ — from teen to adult, handling responsibility. I think it’s very masculine to be vulnerable. And I think that’s something I’m really excited for people to see. Masculinity isn’t about having it all together. It’s about showing up when it’s hard," Gavin explained.
“People love him. They’re rooting for him. But also, he frustrates them. And I get that. He’s complicated. And I think people forget — they’re all kids, still. And kids mess up. But the way people feel about Jeremiah means we’re doing something right. I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘I see myself in him.’ Or, ‘He made me feel seen in a way I didn’t expect.’ That’s the best part. That’s the point," he added. “[The cast and I] always knew it would end eventually, so we didn’t plant roots there — but we knew it would lead to bigger and better things.”