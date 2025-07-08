The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno Says 'Being a Husband Completely Changed How I Define Love'

Though Gavin Casalegno got married at a young age , he knows his relationship with wife Cheyanne Casalegno is the real deal.

“We had a lot of similarities and spent a lot of time together doing those things. Emotionally, I was still growing, still maturing. She was very mature, and that scared me a little. If I had to give our love story a name, I think I’d call it, Met in a Far Place. When you’re around people who really love you, it’s just easier to be yourself. That is home," the Summer I Turned Pretty actor, 25, said in a new interview with Haute Living .

“Being a husband has completely changed how I define love. It’s not something you fully get until you’re married or in a serious relationship. Love is selfless service; it’s more selfless than you imagine. You think you understand, but there’s no way you could until you’re in it: love is about out-serving and out-honoring each other," the star, who tied the knot in 2024, added.

Despite being married for less than one year, he has some motivating words for people who are looking for their other half.

“People always go, ‘I’m going to meet my soulmate at a bar tonight’ and it’s like, really? That’s the plan? I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, but you’re not doing yourself any favors. [My advice to anyone looking for love would be]: don’t look for love in the wrong places," he shared with the outlet.