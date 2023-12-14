The Tradelle Effect: Rethinking E-Commerce for the Modern Seller

E-commerce can be a fruitful business. However, it is a highly competitive field. Tradelle gives you the edge you need for your business to stand out from the rest. Tradelle is a supplier and research tool that integrates smoothly with Shopify to provide you and your customers with the best experience. On the business side, Tradelle can help with a variety of manual skills, reducing your workload. As an e-commerce store owner, you have a wide variety of responsibilities. Marketing, website updates, product research, and more already consume a large portion of your time. Checking on your suppliers and doing damage control when they do not come through should not be a part of your job. Tradelle will eliminate those concerns and give you peace of mind that your business is in good hands.

The U.K.-based company’s founders have plenty of experience with unreliable suppliers and dropshipping. Co-founder Christian Michalik, an e-commerce and marketing specialist, noticed that when purchasing products from wholesalers, a range of easily solvable issues consistently came up. Long shipping times, exorbitant fees, poor accounting from suppliers, and only being able to order in large quantities were just some of the challenges he encountered. Thinking about how to solve these problems motivated Christian Michalik to start Tradelle with Aleksej Michalik and Pavel Vitis.