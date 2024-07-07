'The Traitors' Season 3: 6 Things to Know About the Peacock Original Series

In February, the video streaming service's official website confirmed it had greenlit its return for a third season. The announcement came after the show, which has since been dubbed the streamer's biggest unscripted show to date, won an Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The Traitors, the hit Peacock reality TV show that debuted in 2023, will return for Season 3 following the success of its first two seasons.

Though Peacock announced the arrival of "the most treacherous season yet," it has not set the release date of The Traitors Season 3. But since the first two seasons aired in January, viewers expect to see the new season in 2025.

Peacock has not released the official trailer for The Traitors Season 3, but the synopsis on its YouTube channel shared what fans should look forward to in the next season.

"The Emmy award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000," the official synopsis read.

It continued, "Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money."