Meet the Power Players of 'The Traitors': 'The Big Brother' and 'Survivor' Stars Ready to Dominate!

As The Traitors Season 4 launches on January 8, fans are in for a treat as some of reality television's most dynamic personalities join the fray. While viewers may recognize reality icons like Lisa Rinna from the Real Housewives franchise and Donna Kelce, the true drama is set to unfold from the contestants hailing from Big Brother and Survivor.

These competitors have faced intense challenges, lived in isolation, and tested their strategic skills, setting them apart from other celebrity participants. Let's shine a spotlight on these formidable players making waves in The Traitors castle.

Ian Terry

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

Show: Big Brother Seasons 14 and 22 Ian Terry made a name for himself as the youngest winner in Big Brother history during Season 14, stunning audiences by collecting more jury votes than fellow finalist Dan Gheesling. While he finished on the jury in Season 22's all-stars lineup, Terry has a seasoned ally within The Traitors. He's close friends with Rob Cesternino and often appears on his podcast.

Natalie Anderson

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK0

Show: Survivor Seasons 29 and 40 Natalie Anderson clinched victory in her first Survivor season and returned as a runner-up in Survivor: Winners at War. Her blend of physical prowess and social savvy also earned her a spot on The Challenge, partnering with Wes Bergmann. "I'm just trying to get an authentic vibe out of everybody," Anderson shared, detailing her strategy for building essential relationships within the game.

Rob Cesternino

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

Show: Survivor Seasons 6 and 8 After more than two decades away from reality TV, Cesternino is back and determined to showcase his legendary gameplay. Survivor host Jeff Probst once dubbed Cesternino "the smartest player to never win." Nowadays, he's thriving with his podcast, "Rob Has a Podcast," which covers Survivor and other reality competition shows while featuring guests from The Traitors.

Tiffany Mitchell

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

Show: Big Brother Season 23 As a co-host of Big Brother: Reindeer Games, Tiffany Mitchell gained recognition for orchestrating the powerful Cookout alliance that maneuvered her team to the final six. Though she placed sixth in the competition, Mitchell captured hearts as a true strategical "Queen" of alliances.

Yam Yam Arocho

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

Show: Survivor Season 44 Yam Yam Arocho stood out with his hilarious wit and strong alliance-building in Survivor. Paired with Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett, he forged a loyal partnership that advanced to the final four, ultimately securing the title of Sole Survivor with only one jury member casting a vote for another finalist.

