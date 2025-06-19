Who Is in 'The Traitors' Season 4 Cast? Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna and 20 More to Appear in the Reality Competition

The Traitors is set to deliver even more shocking twists, betrayals and deceptions in its upcoming fourth season.

On June 13, Peacock officially unmasked the stars of Traitors Season 4, who will vie to outwit the rest and win $250,000.

Former beauty queen and The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett will appear on the show and compete against other contestants. In addition to her reality TV career, she has also pursued a music career, releasing her debut album, Deep Space, in 2021.