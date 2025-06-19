or
Who Is in 'The Traitors' Season 4 Cast? Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna and 20 More to Appear in the Reality Competition

the traitors season cast revealed eric nam donna kelce
Source: MEGA

Peacock unveiled the list of 'The Traitors' cast on June 13, a little over three months after it aired the Season 3 finale.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Candiace Dillard Bassett

candiace dillard bassett
Source: MEGA

Candiace Dillard Bassett was crowned Miss United States in 2013.

The Traitors is set to deliver even more shocking twists, betrayals and deceptions in its upcoming fourth season.

On June 13, Peacock officially unmasked the stars of Traitors Season 4, who will vie to outwit the rest and win $250,000.

Former beauty queen and The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett will appear on the show and compete against other contestants. In addition to her reality TV career, she has also pursued a music career, releasing her debut album, Deep Space, in 2021.

Caroline Stanbury

caroline stanbury
Source: MEGA

Caroline Stanbury is also a successful businesswoman.

Caroline Stanbury is a reality TV expert, with a resumé that includes stints on Ladies of London and The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Colton Underwood

colton underwood
Source: MEGA

Colton Underwood came out as g-- in April 2021.

Bringing his sharp wit and social strategy, Colton Underwood will join The Traitors Season 4 after previously appearing on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. He also previously competed on The Masked Singer Season 11.

Donna Kelce

donna kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis and Jason Kelce reacted to Donna Kelce's 'The Traitors' casting.

Travis and Jason Kelce's mother, Donna, will also participate in the game of lies and loyalty.

At the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 16, the siblings commented on the casting news as the matriarch began gearing up to conquer The Traitors castle.

According to Jason, he is "very looking forward" to seeing how she does, joking he feels "cautiously pessimistic" about the new season.

"We've seen the evil side of Donna. You guys haven't," Travis quipped before clarifying, "There is no evil side. She's the sweetest."

Dorinda Medley

dorinda medley
Source: MEGA

Dorinda Medley confirmed she left 'The Real Housewives of New York' in August 2020.

Dorinda Medley will also be on board The Traitors Season 4 following her appearance on The Real Housewives of New York City from 2015 to 2020.

Eric Nam

eric nam
Source: MEGA

Eric Nam voiced Aang in the upcoming film 'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.'

Over a decade after his debut, Eric Nam has become one of the most successful solo singers in South Korea. Aside from touring and working on his music, he has also hosted After School Club, No Over Dessert 2 and Yang and Nam Show, among others.

Ian Terry

ian terry
Source: @ianpterry14/Instagram

Ian Terry won 'Big Brother' Season 14 in 2012.

Will a big winner outshine other contestants on The Traitors Season 4?

After winning Big Brother 14, Ian Terry broadened his reality TV reach on Reality GameMasters in 2013 and Big Brother: All Stars in 2020.

Johnny Weir

johnny weir
Source: MEGA

Johnny Weir is an Olympian.

Two-time Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir will bring cold air to The Traitors castle soon.

Following his retirement from performance skating, Weir entered new rinks by working as a commentator and participating on Dancing With the Stars in 2020.

He wed Victor Voronov in 2011 but filed for divorce in February 2014 following their widely publicized split.

Kristen Kish

kristen kish
Source: MEGA

Kristen Kish won 'Top Chef' Season 10.

Let her cook!

Kristen Kish famously appeared on Top Chef in 2012, becoming the winner of the show's tenth season. The milestone led her to take over Padma Lakshmi's hosting duties after the latter decided to leave the franchise.

Beyond Top Chef, Kish co-hosted 36 Hours, joined Fast Foodies and served as one of the co-presenters on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. She also starred in the National Geographic series Restaurants at the End of the World.

Lisa Rinna

lisa rinna
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna is an established reality TV star.

Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place alum Lisa Rinna is a successful model, actress and reality TV star. After playing roles in several soap operas, she built a multifaceted career in TV and the business industries.

Rinna famously appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, starting in 2014, before leaving the show in January 2023.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she said in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Mark Ballas

mark ballas
Source: MEGA

Mark Ballas was a pro on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

From 2007 to 2022, Mark Ballas served as a professional dancer on DWTS and won three times.

Maura Higgins

maura higgins
Source: MEGA

Maura Higgins is also a presenter.

Maura Higgins stole the spotlight on Love Island Season 5 in 2019. In the years thereafter, she became a contestant on Dancing on Ice, Cooking With the Stars and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Michael Rapaport

michael rapaport
Source: MEGA

Michael Rapaport's casting attracted criticism.

Michael Rapaport may leave his fellow contestants laughing — or on edge — on The Traitors Season 4.

As an actor, he is famously known for starring in films such as Cop Land, Dr. Dolittle 2, The 6th Day, Atypical and Higher Learning. He is also a comedian and podcast host.

Monét X Change

monat x change
Source: MEGA

Monét X Change has competed several times in the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' franchise.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Monét X Change participated multiple times in the franchise, including on the show's Season 10, RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Natalie Anderson

natalie anderson
Source: @natalieeand/Instagram

Natalie Anderson joined 'San Juan del Sur' with her twin sister, Nadiya.

While Nadiya Anderson was the first contestant to be voted out of Survivor: San Juan del Sur, her twin sister, Natalie, became its Sole Survivor.

Natalie, after first participating on The Amazing Race Season 21, later competed on Survivor: Winners at War and The Challenge Season 36.

Porsha Williams

porsha williams
Source: MEGA

Porsha Williams rejoined the Bravo show.

After her stint on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2012 to 2021, Porsha Williams officially rejoined the cast of the reality TV series to collaborate on "scripted project opportunities across the company's [NBCUniversal] broadcast and streaming properties."

"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," she said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"

Rob Cesternino

rob cesternino
Source: @robcesternino/Instagram

Rob Cesternino serves as the 'Rob Has a Podcast' host.

Rob Cesternino was ranked third on Survivor: The Amazon in 2003 before joining Survivor: All-Stars months later. He was then inducted into Xfinity's Survivor Hall of Fame in 2012.

Rob Rausch

rob rausch
Source: MEGA

Rob Rausch was on 'Love Island USA' for two seasons.

The Traitors Season 4 star Rob Rausch appeared on Seasons 5 and 6 of Love Island USA.

Ron Funches

ron funches
Source: MEGA

Ron Funches has voice roles in several shows.

Comedian Ron Funches will also join the bunch on The Traitors Season 4.

Stephen Colletti

stephen colletti
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colletti appeared on 'One Tree Hill' and 'Laguna Beach.'

Stephen Colletti has established his name in the TV and film industry, joining the cast of Normal Adolescent Behavior, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, Hit the Floor, Everyone Is Doing Great and One Tree Hill.

Tara Lipinski

tara lipinski
Source: MEGA

Tara Lipinski is an infertility and endometriosis advocate.

Former figure skater Tara Lipinski will be part of The Traitors Season 4 decades after she became the 1998 Olympic champion.

Tiffany Mitchell

tiffany mitchell
Source: @absolutelygorgeous100/Instagram

Tiffany Mitchell reposted Peacock's casting announcement.

Tiffany Mitchell co-hosted Big Brother: Reindeer Games after competing on Big Brother Season 23.

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho

yamil yam yam arocho
Source: @yamilpr/Instagram

Yamil 'Yam Yam' Arocho won 'Survivor' Season 44.

In 2023, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho was named the Sole Survivor of Survivor Season 44, outshining Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger.

