The Unstoppable Rise of Lien Sue: Breaking Barriers and Redefining Success in the World of Cosplay

Conventions, the vibrant epicenters of cosplay culture, have played a pivotal role in Sue's journey. Beyond being a source of income early on, these events are vital for cosplayers to network, connect with fans, and showcase their artistry. Sue's attendance at conventions provided her with exposure and allowed her to build meaningful relationships with fellow enthusiasts and industry professionals. Together with cosplay commissions, she gained some first income through cosplay while she pursued her studies.

However, it was the daring world of erotic cosplay and artistic photography on OnlyFans that propelled her into the spotlight, skyrocketing her to the top of the cosplay earnings chart. Despite being an award-winning costume maker, Sue has faced her fair share of online hate and vitriol.

"People on the internet tell me I'm talentless because of my OnlyFans content as if selling my body diminishes my crafting skills," Sue shared candidly. "But I know what I'm capable of. I refuse to be defined by the narrow perspectives of others. Instead, I channel that energy to fuel my passion and craft."