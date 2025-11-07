The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Was So Embarrassed' After She Insulted Bill de Blasio's Appearance in Front of His Girlfriend
Nov. 7 2025, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin came clean about a mortifying moment she endured.
On the Friday, November 7, episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed how some women feel the need to "man-keep" their significant other when it comes to everything from their moods to physical looks.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Embarrassing Moment
"There's countless stats about how having a woman in your life, a female partner, as a man, improves you overall," Griffin noted.
"One example: I'm sitting at CNN with a table of people, the TV is on, and I see former Mayor Bill de Blasio is on and he was looking better than ever," the pregnant TV star recalled, noting he was back to his usual gray hair after dyeing his mane an unflattering shade.
"I just blurt out, 'I'm so glad he stopped dyeing his hair that weird color,'" Griffin continued. "Next to me, a beautiful woman goes, 'Oh, he's my boyfriend, but, don't worry, I told him to get it back to his natural hair.'"
"Case in point: Women save men from themselves!" Griffin declared.
"Alyssa, that's mortifying," noted costar Sara Haines, to which she replied, "I was so embarrassed! I was bright red, I was apologizing. She was very lovely about it, but that's why you need women in your life."
Sunny Hostin praised de Blasio's girlfriend, noting, "She gave him a glow-up, I like it."
"[Men] need us desperately!" exclaimed Joy Behar. "The hair in the ears has to be clipped, the nose hairs."
"We're not quite at the ear clipping, but I'm sure it's ahead of us," Haines quipped of her husband, prompting Hostin to note a woman can book their beau a laser hair removal appointment.
"Men don't even moisturize. At least straight men don't," Griffin said.
Ana Navarro confessed her husband is very well kept and uses more skincare products than she does, though the costars agreed he isn't metrosexual.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Pregnancy
Griffin will soon have one more person to look after, as she announced on the October 8 episode of the show that she's pregnant with her and husband Justin Griffin's first child!
"Baby Griffin is on the way and we're just so excited — and terrified," she spilled in an interview. "It's starting to feel very real. This past week, I felt the baby kick for the first time, and immediately I grabbed Justin's hand and he felt and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening?!' It was magical."