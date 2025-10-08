Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Pregnant! 'The View' Star Expecting First Child With Husband Justin Griffin: 'So Excited to Be a Boy Mom'

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin is going to be a mom! The View co-host announced the exciting news during the ABC talk show's Hot Topics segment on Wednesday, October 8, revealing she's pregnant with her and husband Justin Griffin's first child — a baby boy. An interview from a few days prior was simultaneously released by People and featured Alyssa, 36, and Justin, 37, opening up about preparing to become parents after completing an adorable maternity shoot inside of their home.

"Baby Griffin is on the way and we're just so excited — and terrified," Alyssa admitted. "It's starting to feel very real. This past week, I felt the baby kick for the first time, and immediately I grabbed Justin's hand and he felt and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening?!' It was magical." Justin echoed his wife's comments as he confessed: "The time is flying by, it's crazy."

Source: @alyssafarah/Instagram Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband, Justin Griffin, are having a baby boy.

"I've always wanted to be a father, and you feel so present when you get the news. Like, 'This is happening!' But then all of a sudden you zoom out and you're like, 'Wait, we're 22 weeks pregnant? Where did it go? — slow down!'" the dad-to-be expressed. Alyssa's pregnancy is a longtime coming for the couple, as they first felt "ready to have a family" one year after tying the knot in November 2021.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Conceived After 5 Rounds of IVF

Source: @alyssafarah/Instagram Alyssa Farah Griffin went through five rounds of IVF before getting pregnant.

The husband and wife tried to get pregnant for two years and finally conceived after five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Throughout that process, Alyssa was diagnosed with endometriosis — a condition that can make it harder for women to get pregnant. "I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process. So that just added to the complications," she explained.

Source: @alyssafarah/Instagram Alyssa Farah Griffin said she has 'the best partner in the world.'

Aside from feeling grateful to be pregnant in general, Alyssa opened up about how fortunate she feels to have her supportive husband by her side, as well as job that allows her to prioritize both her career and being a mom. "First and foremost, I have the best partner in the world," she gushed. "Like they say, marry your best friend, and Justin is mine. The View is hard work, and luckily I had the flexibility of the schedule to make early morning appointments in Midtown before racing to do the show. And my husband, he was there for me throughout it all, by my side at the doctor's, right there with me."

Source: @alyssafarah/Instagram Alyssa Farah Griffin was diagnosed with endometriosis during her IVF journey.