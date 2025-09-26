The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Stuns Co-Hosts and Live Audience With Her Surprising Prediction About Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin left her costars and the live audience stunned with her comments about Donald Trump on the Friday, September 26, episode of the hit talk show. As the ladies discussed the state of the country and the economy, Griffin noted how many people "feel like the American Dream is unattainable," claiming "they just feel like the system that [George] Washington is giving us just doesn't work."

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Leaves Her Co-Stars and the Audience Speechless

Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin believes Donald Trump would still win the election if the country 're-held' the vote today.

The former White House staffer believes people "throw around the term 'democracy,'" as it's no longer an important concept to some since people are more focused on money. "If it's a Tuesday morning and you're deciding what bill you can afford to pay, you're not voting on democracy, you're voting on the cost of living," she shared. "I’m gonna say something that is gonna make this table and this audience very upset, but I want to tell the unvarnished truth," Griffin stated. "I think if the election were re-held today, Donald Trump would win by the same, if not a bigger, margin."

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines' mouth dropped open at her comment, which also caused the audience to groan loudly. "How do you say that though?" co-host Joy Behar asked in disbelief.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Country Is So Deeply Polarized'

Source: @theview/x Griffin's comments left her co-hosts stunned and made the live audience groan.

"This country is so deeply polarized," Griffin explained. "If you hated him before, you hate him even more now. There are definitely people who are like, 'Oh, I’m having some buyer’s remorse.' But there’s this poll today that shows that on the top issues people voted on, they still trust Republicans more." Haines noted she would be interested to know the ages of those polled, as she assumed they would be younger, because "anyone who has read their history books, since the beginning of time, democracy may be fragile, but it is the only way."

Source: mega Donald Trump has dissed 'The View' on several occasions amid their criticisms of the president.