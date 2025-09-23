Kamala Harris 'Grieved' for the Country When She Lost 'Traumatic' 2024 Election to Donald Trump: 'I Knew What It Was Going to Mean'

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris appeared on The View for the first time since losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump. The former vice president was on the Tuesday, September 23, episode to chat about her newly released book 107 Days, which recounts exactly what happened when she replaced Joe Biden in the polls last year.

Source: @theview/x Kamala Harris shared details from election night during her appearance on 'The View.'

When the women of the ABC show asked her what went through her mind the night of the election, she spilled, "That chapter in the book was probably one of the most difficult things that I had to reflect on and write about." "In fact, Doug [Emhoff] and I, my husband, it wasn't until I was writing that chapter that we'd ever talked about election night," Harris admitted, to which Joy Behar asked, "[Because] it felt traumatic?" "It was that traumatic," she responded.

Kamala Harris 'Grieved' for the Country

The attorney explained she was with her family that night, and things took a turn south when she found out Trump was leading the polls in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state. "That night, I grieved in a way that I have not since my mother died," Harris admitted of the outcome. "And the pain was not at all about losing a race — I knew what it was going to mean for the country." "I knew what it was going to mean, I knew. And all I could say over and over again was, 'My God, my God, my God.' It was very difficult," she continued. "Many people experienced it in different ways."

Harris' 2024 Appearance on 'The View'

Source: @theview/youtube The former vice president doesn't think her 2024 appearance on 'The View' 'tipped the election.'

Elsewhere in her interview, Sunny Hostin brought up Harris' 2024 appearance on the talk show, which many thought hurt her campaign. "You were here 28 days before the election, and I asked you if there was anything you would have done differently than President Biden during the past four years. You said, 'There is not a thing that comes to mind.' You write you had no idea you just pulled the pin on a hand grenade," Hostin stated. "In the moment I knew," the TV star confessed.

Source: mega The former VP admitted election night felt 'traumatic.'