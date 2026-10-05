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The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Suspects Elizabeth Holmes Is Angling for a Pardon After Recent Pro-Trump Posts

Image of Alyssa Farah Griffin, Federal Prison Camp Bryan, and Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes right has been making pro-Donald Trump statements from prison, and Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks she knows why.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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Elizabeth Holmes, disgraced founder of Theranos, recently stated online that she’s a supporter of President Donald Trump — and Alyssa Farah Griffin is suspicious of it.

The View panelist called out Holmes after her spree of pro-Trump posts, wondering if she's trying to send a message to the famously social media-inclined president.

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'I Think She Might Also Be Looking for a Pardon'

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Image of Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Elizabeth Holmes' recent posts are part of a scheme to get a pardon.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Elizabeth Holmes' recent posts are part of a scheme to get a pardon.

“I don’t know if you guys noticed, but Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos fame started tweeting some pro-Trump things recently, so I think she might be also looking for a pardon,” Farrah Griffin said on the October 2 broadcast.

She added that convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has also been pushing for a pardon. Both are incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility in Texas.

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'Do Away With the Presidential Pardon'

Image of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes is currently serving an 11-year sentence in federal prison for wire fraud convictions.

The comments came as part of a larger debate about the appropriateness of the presidential pardon and whether it’s being misused.

“Do away with the presidential pardon, that’s my hot take,” Farah Griffin said. “And to be clear, [Joe] Biden pardoned his family and some associates. He did not pardon his entire White House, his entire cabinet.”

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'It Created a Really Bad Precedent'

Image of Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro added legal context to the pardon argument.

“And didn’t he have to because he was dealing with a very vengeful person?” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“Yeah, but I also think it created a really bad precedent,” Farah Griffin responded. “Between the Supreme Court ruling that presidents basically have total immunity, total carte blanche, then on top of that saying presidents can through the pardon basically give people total immunity. I think it's too much. The executive branch should not be that powerful.”

'It Puts a for-Sale Sign on the White House'

image of Alyssa Farrah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that the pardon power has been abused so much it should be abolished.

Co-host and attorney Ana Navarro added some context.

“I'm torn on this issue because there are times when the pardon authority has been used for good things,” she said. “Joe Biden pardoned citizens and permanent residents who committed or were convicted of simple possession, attempted simple possession, or use of marijuana. So I think most of us today in 2024, 26 would be okay with people who had simple possession of pot.”

But the Trump era has changed the way the pardon works, she argued.

“I think something that started as a good thing has become for sale,” Navarro said. “It puts a 'For Sale' sign on the White House. And I think the reason people have the reaction to Trump is because the number of pardons we are seeing and the number of money that we are learning about, the amount of money we are learning about are getting paid for these pardons is simply outrageous.”

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