The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Suspects Elizabeth Holmes Is Angling for a Pardon After Recent Pro-Trump Posts

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Elizabeth Holmes, disgraced founder of Theranos, recently stated online that she’s a supporter of President Donald Trump — and Alyssa Farah Griffin is suspicious of it. The View panelist called out Holmes after her spree of pro-Trump posts, wondering if she's trying to send a message to the famously social media-inclined president.

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'I Think She Might Also Be Looking for a Pardon'

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Elizabeth Holmes' recent posts are part of a scheme to get a pardon.

“I don’t know if you guys noticed, but Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos fame started tweeting some pro-Trump things recently, so I think she might be also looking for a pardon,” Farrah Griffin said on the October 2 broadcast. She added that convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has also been pushing for a pardon. Both are incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility in Texas.

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'Do Away With the Presidential Pardon'

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Holmes is currently serving an 11-year sentence in federal prison for wire fraud convictions.

The comments came as part of a larger debate about the appropriateness of the presidential pardon and whether it’s being misused. “Do away with the presidential pardon, that’s my hot take,” Farah Griffin said. “And to be clear, [Joe] Biden pardoned his family and some associates. He did not pardon his entire White House, his entire cabinet.”

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'It Created a Really Bad Precedent'

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro added legal context to the pardon argument.

“And didn’t he have to because he was dealing with a very vengeful person?” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “Yeah, but I also think it created a really bad precedent,” Farah Griffin responded. “Between the Supreme Court ruling that presidents basically have total immunity, total carte blanche, then on top of that saying presidents can through the pardon basically give people total immunity. I think it's too much. The executive branch should not be that powerful.”

'It Puts a for-Sale Sign on the White House'

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that the pardon power has been abused so much it should be abolished.