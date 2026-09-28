Elizabeth Holmes Says She Was 'Silenced for a Long Time and Then Imprisoned' as She Battles to Prove Innocence
Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Holmes recently shared a statement on X amid her prison sentence, claiming she's been "silenced" for an extended period of time.
The disgraced Theranos founder, 42, took to her social media page on Sunday, September 27, to speak out about her ordeal.
Elizabeth Holmes Is Hoping to 'Come Home' to Her Family Soon
"I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life," the businesswoman began.
Holmes and her partner Billy Evans share two children together — son William, 5, and daughter Invicta, 3.
Elizabeth Holmes Has Been 'Imprisoned for 1,216 Endless Days'
Holmes is currently serving an 11-year sentence for fraud and is set to be released in August 2027. She is scheduled to be sent to a Texas halfway house following her discharge.
She then stated she's been "imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights."
"During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account. Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time," she went on.
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The tech mogul then stated all of her posts written in her "own words" will be marked with her initials "EAH."
"Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account," she said. "I am profoundly grateful for the support we receive as we fight to expose the truth and challenge deeply entrenched perceptions."
"Opening letters from my supporters at the end of unforgiving days constantly ignites the fire in my heart," Holmes concluded, also adding the Bible verse from John 8:32 that reads: "the truth will set you free."
Elizabeth Holmes Is Currently Serving an 11-Year Sentence
Holmes established her now-defunct health technology company in 2003, with the corporation falsely claiming it had developed automated and compacted blood tests that could be performed quickly, as they only required very small amounts of blood.
She was convicted in 2022 on several charges of conspiracy to defraud investors and wire fraud related to Theranos. She previously had her sentenced reduced by a year, and is currently residing in the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in southern Texas.
Holmes has continuously maintained her innocence, telling People last year she's "not the same person I was back then."
"There are things I would have done differently," she reflected, adding she "forgave myself for my own part. I refused to plead guilty to crimes I did not commit. Theranos failed. But failure is not fraud.”