Elizabeth Holmes Says She Was 'Silenced for a Long Time and Then Imprisoned' as She Battles to Prove Innocence

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Elizabeth Holmes recently shared a statement on X amid her prison sentence, claiming she's been "silenced" for an extended period of time. The disgraced Theranos founder, 42, took to her social media page on Sunday, September 27, to speak out about her ordeal.

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Elizabeth Holmes Is Hoping to 'Come Home' to Her Family Soon

I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.



I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage… pic.twitter.com/o9FsePYlaZ — Elizabeth Holmes (@ElizabethHolmes) September 28, 2026 Source: @ElizabethHolmes/X Elizabeth Holmes said she's 'fighting to prove my innocence.'

"I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life," the businesswoman began. Holmes and her partner Billy Evans share two children together — son William, 5, and daughter Invicta, 3.

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Elizabeth Holmes Has Been 'Imprisoned for 1,216 Endless Days'

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Holmes is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Holmes is currently serving an 11-year sentence for fraud and is set to be released in August 2027. She is scheduled to be sent to a Texas halfway house following her discharge. She then stated she's been "imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights." "During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account. Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time," she went on.

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Source: CBS The tech mogul wrote she's been 'imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights.'

The tech mogul then stated all of her posts written in her "own words" will be marked with her initials "EAH." "Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account," she said. "I am profoundly grateful for the support we receive as we fight to expose the truth and challenge deeply entrenched perceptions." "Opening letters from my supporters at the end of unforgiving days constantly ignites the fire in my heart," Holmes concluded, also adding the Bible verse from John 8:32 that reads: "the truth will set you free."

Elizabeth Holmes Is Currently Serving an 11-Year Sentence

Source: CNBC Elizabeth Holmes is set to be released in August 2027.