The View's Ana Navarro Jokes About 'Horny' People Watching the Steamy Show 'Heated Rivalry' as Co-Hosts Discuss Loneliness Epidemic

Composite photo of Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams
Source: @theview/x;cbs

'Heated Rivalry' premiered in November 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Updated 4:04 p.m. ET

Things got spicy on the Friday, February 13, episode of The View.

During one Hot Topics segment, the co-hosts explained that a recent study found that people aged 18-29 are having less s-- than they did a decade ago. Joy Behar noted relationship experts blamed the decline on things like social media and the way people use dating apps.

Ana Navarro Jokes About 'Heated Rivalry'

Photo of Ana Navarro joked about 'Heated Rivalry' on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro joked about 'Heated Rivalry' on 'The View.'

Ana Navarro was confused by the data, asking, "OK, but wait, though. At the same time that people aren’t having s--, everybody is horny as h--- watching Heated Rivalry?"

The costars have discussed the racy show before, which centers on two hockey players' romance and features numerous steamy scenes.

Source: @theview/x

The costars were confused by data that showed young people aren't being as intimate as they used to be.

Sunny Hostin was also surprised by the statistics.

"I don’t get that, because I remember when I was in college, man, everybody was messing around with everybody," the lawyer admitted. "So like, what are these young people doing? Are they just on their phones?"

Behar chimed in to share of her phone, "Everything that you need to know is right on this thing. And no man, no matter how great he is in the sack, can compete with that."

Ana Navarro Gets Candid on Intimacy

The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Ana Navarro encouraged young people to have more s-- or they'll 'regret' it when they're older.
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro encouraged young people to have more s-- or they'll 'regret' it when they're older.

"My problem is not competing with the phone, it's competing with my dog. Throwing her out of the bed and out of the room is such a painful experience," Navarro confessed.

"I want to tell young people who are not having s--, go to it!" she declared. "Get to it, because one day, you’re going to have menopause and you’re going to regret that you didn’t have more s-- when you were in your 20s."

Sara Haines Loves 'Heated Rivalry'

Photo of Sara Haines previously revealed she was obsessed with 'Heated Rivalry.'
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines previously revealed she was obsessed with 'Heated Rivalry.'

When Sara Haines was asked for her opinion, she expressed, "Well, those ages cover newly married couples, too, with young kids. So I do think young kids are the killer of s-- everywhere."

Haines revealed in January that she was a huge Heated Rivalry fan.

"I love them so much and I am following every spotting I can find of the Heated Rivalry guys," she gushed as she mentioned the series' stars presenting at the 2026 Golden Globes. "It's an international sensation. I follow them around on Instagram."

"They fall in love with each other and it's just adorable!" Haines shared of the characters.

"And there's a lot of nakedness," Hostin declared.

Photo of Sara Haines called 'Heated Rivalry' an 'adorable' show.
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines called 'Heated Rivalry' an 'adorable' show.

"This is not adorable. It’s hot as h---," Navarro said. "It’s a lot of steamy s-- scenes."

"Their love story is adorable, though," Haines replied, prompting Navarro to joke, "Yeah, yeah yeah. And you read Playboy for the articles."

