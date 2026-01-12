'It's Hot!': The View's Sara Haines and Ana Navarro Rave Over Heated Rivalry's 'Steamy' Scenes

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines' favorite moment of the 2026 Golden Globes had nothing to do with any of the awards given out. On the Monday, January 12, episode of The View, the ladies were asked for their highlights of the Sunday, January 11, show, prompting Haines to call out when Heated Rivalry costars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams took to the podium to present an honor together.

Sara Haines and Ana Navarro Discuss 'Heated Rivalry'

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines' favorite moment of the 2026 Golden Globes was seeing 'Heated Rivalry' costars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams present an award.

"I love them so much and I am following every spotting I can find of the Heated Rivalry guys," she raved. "It's an international sensation. I follow them around on Instagram." "They fall in love with each other and it's just adorable!" Haines gushed of the characters in the romantic sports drama series. "And there's a lot of nakedness," Sunny Hostin pointed out.

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro admitted there are a lot of 'steamy' and 'hot' s-- scenes in the show.

"This is not adorable. It’s hot as h---," Ana Navarro declared. "It’s a lot of steamy s-- scenes." "Their love story is adorable, though," Haines insisted. "Yeah, yeah yeah. And you read Playboy for the articles," Navarro joked. The Canadian show, which is based on Rachel Reid's book series Game Changers, debuted in November 2025 on HBO.

The Stars Shared Their Best-Dressed Picks

MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS OF 2026 GOLDEN GLOBES: From the winners to the presenters to the fashion, 'The View' co-hosts share their takeaways from Sunday night's 83rd Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/61gR1fDP5B — The View (@TheView) January 12, 2026 Source: @theview/x 'The View' co-hosts shared their favorite outfits of the night.

Haines also praised Nikki Glaser, who hosted the Globes for the second year in a row. "I think she did an amazing job, so bravo to her," she said. Hostin shared some of her favorite outfits of the night, including the "stunning and fabulous" Teyana Taylor and "gorgeous" Emily Blunt. Navarro loved the silver ensembles stars like Kylie Jenner and Kate Hudson wore and gave a shout-out to Colman Domingo and Wanda Sykes' attire.

Source: cbs Pregnant Alyssa Farah Griffin admired Hailee Steinfeld's look.

"I will just mention Hailee Steinfeld, who's pregnant on the red carpet. I can't imagine having to get dressed up," noted Alyssa Farah Griffin, who's currently pregnant with her first child as well. "But she nailed it. Her glam was perfect, the dress... [she was there] for Sinners, which is a perfect movie, so I love that she's getting her flowers."

Did Whoopi Goldberg Watch the 2026 Golden Globes?

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg didn't comment on the awards show.