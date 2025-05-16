or
'The View' Audience Gasps as Alyssa Farah Griffin Lashes Out at Joy Behar During Heated Argument About 2024 Election: Watch

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin and Joy Behar on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x
By:

May 16 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

The Friday, May 16, episode of The View got heated when the ladies discussed the new book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was the White House director of strategic communications for Donald Trump in 2020, felt the drama surrounding Joe Biden's alleged cognitive and physical complications could have been avoided if the Democrats were more honest and proactive.

'The View' Co-Hosts Argue About the Way the 2024 Election Played Out

Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin blamed the Democrats for Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.

"Seventy-seven percent of Americans in 2023 said Joe Biden was too old to run again, and they were told, 'Sit down, shut up, he is the nominee.' Then when it became untenable and he stepped aside, they anointed Kamala Harris," Griffin explained. "There was not a primary, there was not a Democratic process, and then when she lost they said, ‘Don’t look backward, we’re moving forward. We’re not going to talk about why we didn’t listen to you.’"

While Griffin, 35, feels the former president, 82, is a "good man," she doesn't think he could have been commander-in-chief for another four years given his age.

When Joy Behar chimed in to voice her distaste for Trump, Griffin replied, "Does that give you confidence in the middle of the night, if China is about to attack us, there's a war breaking out in Iran, that [Biden] is the sharpest person to handle that?"

"Wait a second, which administration texted war plans to their brother?" the comedian, 82, quipped back, referring to SignalGate.

While Griffin acknowledged it was "the Trump [administration]," she asked, "but do we just keep lowering the bar because Trump is bad? Nothing else is bad because Trump is bad?"

Alyssa Farah Griffin Snaps at Joy Behar

Source: @theview/x

Griffin caused the audience to gasp when she got riled up at Joy Behar.

"The ship has sailed. It’s out in the ocean somewhere with Biden," Behar replied. "It’s over. Get over it."

Griffin then lost her cool and exclaimed with her arms out in the air, "No, we have Trump because you guys screwed this up!"

To try and make things more lighthearted, she smiled and added, "with all due respect" as audience members gasped at her demeanor.

"Alright, but does it help to just keep going over the same material about Biden over and over agin? I mean, really," Behar concluded.

Source: @theview/x

Behar poked fun at their argument when the segment concluded.

Sunny Hostin, 56, interjected to say, "I actually think we have Trump because Trump lied to people. I think that’s why we have Trump."

When the show had to cut to commercial, Behar poked fun at the argument and said, "Alright, the New York Housewives’ show will continue."

