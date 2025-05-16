'The View' Audience Gasps as Alyssa Farah Griffin Lashes Out at Joy Behar During Heated Argument About 2024 Election: Watch

"Seventy-seven percent of Americans in 2023 said Joe Biden was too old to run again, and they were told, 'Sit down, shut up, he is the nominee.' Then when it became untenable and he stepped aside, they anointed Kamala Harris," Griffin explained. "There was not a primary, there was not a Democratic process, and then when she lost they said, ‘Don’t look backward, we’re moving forward. We’re not going to talk about why we didn’t listen to you.’"

While Griffin, 35, feels the former president, 82, is a "good man," she doesn't think he could have been commander-in-chief for another four years given his age.