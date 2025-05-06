Pete Hegseth Under Fire Again: Donald Trump Ally Had at Least 12 Signal Chats for Pentagon Business After Group Chat Scandal

The Secretary of Defense used the app for “at least a dozen separate chats” regarding official Pentagon business, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

Sources “familiar with his management practices” dished Hegseth was an avid user of Signal and preferred running “the Defense Department’s day-to-day operations” using the app instead of typical Pentagon communication lines.

“In one case, he told aides on the encrypted app to inform foreign governments about an unfolding military operation,” the report in The Wall Street Journal noted. “He also used the nongovernmental message service to discuss media appearances, foreign travel, his schedule, and other unclassified but sensitive information, two people said.”