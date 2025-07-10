'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin's Candid Confession: Says She's Cried 'at Least Half a Dozen Times' Backstage
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for Donald Trump, made a candid confession about working on the talk show, admitting she's shed some tears while on the job due to her differing views.
Griffin exited the president's administration and became a fierce critic of her former employer while on the show.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits to Crying at 'The View'
During The View's "Hot Topics" section during the Wednesday, July 9, hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Griffin discussed how Gen Z struggles with high levels of stress and anxiety.
They spoke about how this leads them to "bathroom camp," a.k.a. spending more time in "safe spaces" during work.
Goldberg then asked her fellow co-hosts where their safe space is.
Hostin was the first to respond, admitting, "I’ve never felt the luxury to be able to cry at work. I just try to get my work done, be as excellent as I can, and go home and chill out."
Griffin, on the other hand, shocked her colleagues by confessing she hides her tears "so my bosses will never know."
When others seemed surprised by this announcement, she said, "I have cried at this job at least half a dozen times, are you kidding?"
Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Co-Hosting is 'a Very Hard Job to Do'
Griffin then spoke about The Simpsons, referencing a meme which features character Milhouse Van Houten showing Bart Simpson a cave.
"That's like every corner of this building," Griffin said while laughing.
"This is a very hard job to do," she added. "I often have the only opinion that's different at a table of five people."
Haines then clarified that crying at work is not just a Gen Z problem.
Whoopi Goldberg Admits 'Nobody Should Be Crying at This Job'
Before finishing out the debate, Griffin made sure to clear the air regarding her position.
"I would like to state for the record that this is a great job and every time I have cried, Brian [Teta] has given great hugs," she said, referring to The View's TV producer.
Goldberg was taken aback, saying: "There is nothing that people should be able to do to you to make you cry."
Instead, Goldberg shared that Griffin needs to be supported by the other co-hosts since "nobody should be crying at this job."