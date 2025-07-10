'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin's Candid Confession: Says She's Cried 'at Least Half a Dozen Times' Backstage

During The View's "Hot Topics" section during the Wednesday, July 9, hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Griffin discussed how Gen Z struggles with high levels of stress and anxiety.

They spoke about how this leads them to "bathroom camp," a.k.a. spending more time in "safe spaces" during work.

Goldberg then asked her fellow co-hosts where their safe space is.

Hostin was the first to respond, admitting, "I’ve never felt the luxury to be able to cry at work. I just try to get my work done, be as excellent as I can, and go home and chill out."

Griffin, on the other hand, shocked her colleagues by confessing she hides her tears "so my bosses will never know."

When others seemed surprised by this announcement, she said, "I have cried at this job at least half a dozen times, are you kidding?"