Whoopi Goldberg Snaps at Her Executive Producer Live On-Air After Shady AI Comment on 'The View': Watch

"When we started talking about white collar jobs, I figured mine was pretty fine because what computer could handle you guys?" Teta quipped to the ladies.

As he continued, the actress interrupted him and snubbed, "You work an hour a day! What are you talking about?"

Goldberg's co-hosts and Teta himself all broke out into laughter, with the latter quipping, "That's exactly right."

Joy Behar chimed in to defend him by noting, "But that is some hour."