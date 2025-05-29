Whoopi Goldberg Snaps at Her Executive Producer Live On-Air After Shady AI Comment on 'The View': Watch
Whoopi Goldberg called out The View executive producer Brian Teta for his comment about their jobs during the live Thursday, May 29, episode.
During the Hot Topics segment, the women were discussing the notion that in the future, AI could replace people who have white collar jobs.
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Executive Producer on 'The View'
"When we started talking about white collar jobs, I figured mine was pretty fine because what computer could handle you guys?" Teta quipped to the ladies.
As he continued, the actress interrupted him and snubbed, "You work an hour a day! What are you talking about?"
Goldberg's co-hosts and Teta himself all broke out into laughter, with the latter quipping, "That's exactly right."
Joy Behar chimed in to defend him by noting, "But that is some hour."
Brian Teta Reveals AI's Suggestion About How to Calm Down Joy Behar
Teta went on to explain that he asked AI for advice on how to deal with Behar when she's not in a great mood, and he said the response was "shockingly good."
"It said, ‘Lead with humor. But don’t go with slapstick or corny jokes. She doesn’t like those. Let her vent. Occasionally nod, listen, and say, you’re absolutely right,' which is one of my moves," he spilled. "'Bring up politics but only if you’re aligned with her, otherwise run away. Compliment her standup past.' She likes that. And then finally, 'hand her a cannoli.'"
Teta then walked over to Behar holding a plate of cannolis, with the comedian excitedly exclaiming, "Yes! Now we're talking!"
"They can’t replace us. Not this hair color, anyway," she declared of her famous red locks.
Whoopi Goldberg's Past Squabbles With Producers
This is hardly the first time Goldberg has called out producers while the cameras were rolling, as she's occasionally argued with them when they want to cut to a commercial, especially when the costars are getting heated in arguments.
On one episode, the ladies were discussing people's views on yelling at their kids, as Teta instructed Goldberg to cut to commercial so the situation would deescalate.
"Do it now! Go to commercial!" he yelled, to which she looked around in confusion.
"I’m sorry, did you say something?" she jokingly asked.
Teta lower his voice and replied, "Please go to commercial.”
The Comedian Was Once Suspended From 'The View'
Goldberg found herself in hot water several other times on the ABC series, even receiving a two-week suspension in 2022 after claiming the Holocaust wasn't "about race."
Upon her return, she addressed the situation by saying, "I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening because we're going to keep having tough conversations. And in part, because this is what we were hired to do."
"It's not always pretty, as I said, and it's not always what other people would like to hear, but it's an honor to sit at the table and be able to have these conversations because they're important," the mom-of-one added. "They're important to us as a nation and important to us more as a human entity."