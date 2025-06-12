'The View' Costars Crack Up at the Irony of Donald Trump Seeing 'Les Misérables' at the Kennedy Center: 'He Doesn't Know What It's About'
The ladies of The View couldn't help but chuckle when discussing Donald and Melania Trump coming out to see the Wednesday, June 11, performance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center.
On the Thursday, June 12, episode of the talk show, Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic by taking a deep breath and straightening her note cards, joking, "I'm sorry, I just had to get myself together."
'The View' Stars Poke Fun at Donald Trump for Seeing 'Les Misérables'
The TV star noted the Trumps were "met with cheers and boos" at the venue, prompting the ABC show to play two clips of how Donald gave vague responses when asked about the production on the red carpet.
"I was surprised to hear he was a fan of musicals, things I never would have finished ‘Donald Trump loves’ [with]. I just wouldn’t have thought that," co-host Sara Haines explained. "I found it interesting that Les Mis is one of his favorites, because — "
"Because he doesn't know what it's about," Goldberg quipped, with the audience laughing in response.
"Some of the biggest themes are justice versus mercy and government wronging people and them revolting," Haines continued. "So considering kind of the times that we live in..."
"It’s about rebellion against the French king," co-host Sunny Hostin noted with a laugh and smile.
- Donald and Melania Trump Booed at Kennedy Performance of 'Les Misérables' in Rare Appearance: Watch
- J.D. Vance Ripped to Shreds After Confusing 'Les Misérables' With 'Sweeney Todd': 'Trying so Hard to Be Relatable'
- 'None of Us Want to Be a Part of This Mess!': 'Les Misérables' Cast Members Boycott Event After Donald Trump Plans to Attend Performance at Kennedy Center
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sunny Hostin Dissects Donald Trump's 'Weird Obsession' With Art
Hostin then delved into why she thinks the president has "this weird obsession, with art in particular."
The former attorney explained that when you read about "authoritarianism" and "dictators," it's claimed that they "want to control culture."
"They want that, and that’s very important because creativity is a threat to their power, because creativity offers different perspectives. It challenges their control. It offers different narratives," she said. "It's about artistic expression and freedom, and I think that's why he wants to control the Kennedy Center."
Joy Behar Cracks Joke About Trump
In addition to the president having raved over Les Mis, Alyssa Farah Griffin said, "Actually, I believe Cats is his all-time favorite, which always surprised me. He always used to blare ‘Memories’ at his rallies. Big Cats fan.”
"He likes to grab ’em by the cats, you know," cracked Joy Behar, referring to how Donald infamously told Billy Bush in 2005 that if you're famous, women let you "grab 'em by the p----."
The controversial video resurfaced in 2016 amid the election, sparking the father-of-five to apologize for what he called "locker room banter" despite many stating his words were bragging about sexual assault.
While Donald went on to win the election, TV host Billy was fired by NBC.