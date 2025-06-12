'The View' Costars Crack Up at the Irony of Donald Trump Seeing 'Les Misérables' at the Kennedy Center: 'He Doesn't Know What It's About'

The TV star noted the Trumps were "met with cheers and boos" at the venue, prompting the ABC show to play two clips of how Donald gave vague responses when asked about the production on the red carpet.

"I was surprised to hear he was a fan of musicals, things I never would have finished ‘Donald Trump loves’ [with]. I just wouldn’t have thought that," co-host Sara Haines explained. "I found it interesting that Les Mis is one of his favorites, because — "

"Because he doesn't know what it's about," Goldberg quipped, with the audience laughing in response.