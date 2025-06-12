Donald and Melania Trump Booed at Kennedy Performance of 'Les Misérables' in Rare Appearance: Watch

A video shared on X captured the moment the couple entered the room. People in the audience were seen clenching their fists and shouting at the president as boos rang out through the theater.

Not long after, another clip surfaced online showing a warmer reaction. In that video, some guests appeared to cheer and wave as the first couple made their way to their seats.

To "drown out the boos," a group of MAGA supporters started chanting “USA! USA!” from inside the theater. Donald nodded in response, even joining in on the chant from his seat.