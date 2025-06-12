Donald and Melania Trump Booed at Kennedy Performance of 'Les Misérables' in Rare Appearance: Watch
Donald and Melania Trump made a rare public appearance at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, June 11, where they showed up for the opening night of Les Misérables — but as they stepped into the presidential box, the crowd’s reaction was anything but quiet.
A video shared on X captured the moment the couple entered the room. People in the audience were seen clenching their fists and shouting at the president as boos rang out through the theater.
Not long after, another clip surfaced online showing a warmer reaction. In that video, some guests appeared to cheer and wave as the first couple made their way to their seats.
To "drown out the boos," a group of MAGA supporters started chanting “USA! USA!” from inside the theater. Donald nodded in response, even joining in on the chant from his seat.
People on social media had a lot to say.
“We are taking back our country thanks to Donald J Trump. 🇺🇸,” one fan posted.
Another commented, “No s---. He only invites people who will cheer him.”
Still, not everyone was buying it.
“We have ears. We heard the boos, even when trying to pack the audience with MAGA loyalists,” someone argued.
One hater posted, “A lot of boos in there. And some of the actors are boycotting the show," while another pointed out, “Empty seats, buddy!”
Before the show, Donald walked the red carpet in a black tux alongside Melania, who wore a sleek, long black gown. According to The Guardian, the president promised a “golden era” for the country.
While on the carpet, a correspondent referenced Les Misérables characters Jean Valjean — a man jailed for stealing bread who later seeks redemption — and Inspector Javert, the unrelenting lawman obsessed with justice.
When asked which character he related to more, Donald hesitated.
“Oh, that’s a tough one,” he said before turning to Melania. “You better answer that one, honey. I don’t know.”
The event also doubled as a fundraiser for the Kennedy Center and reportedly raised over $10 million.
Donald teased plans to renovate the historic venue, which opened in 1971.
“We want to bring it back better than ever,” he said, per USA Today. “As you know it needs a little help from the standpoint of age and fitness, but it’s going to be fantastic.”
Meanwhile, some cast members in the musical reportedly had chosen to skip the opening night because of the president's attendance.
Yet, Donald said he "couldn't care less."
"All I do is run the country well,” he told .