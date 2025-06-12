or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald and Melania Trump Booed at Kennedy Performance of 'Les Misérables' in Rare Appearance: Watch

donald trump booed les miserables
Source: MEGA; @nicksortor/X

Donald and Melania Trump were booed at a recent event.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald and Melania Trump made a rare public appearance at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, June 11, where they showed up for the opening night of Les Misérables — but as they stepped into the presidential box, the crowd’s reaction was anything but quiet.

Article continues below advertisement
les miserables cast boycott trump
Source: @nicksortor/X

Donald and Melania Trump went to see 'Les Misérables' at the Kennedy Center.

Article continues below advertisement

A video shared on X captured the moment the couple entered the room. People in the audience were seen clenching their fists and shouting at the president as boos rang out through the theater.

Not long after, another clip surfaced online showing a warmer reaction. In that video, some guests appeared to cheer and wave as the first couple made their way to their seats.

To "drown out the boos," a group of MAGA supporters started chanting “USA! USA!” from inside the theater. Donald nodded in response, even joining in on the chant from his seat.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ChrisDJackson/X
Article continues below advertisement
trump melania kennedy center reaction
Source: @nicksortor/X

MAGA supporters in the crowd chanted 'USA' to support Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

People on social media had a lot to say.

“We are taking back our country thanks to Donald J Trump. 🇺🇸,” one fan posted.

Another commented, “No s---. He only invites people who will cheer him.”

Still, not everyone was buying it.

“We have ears. We heard the boos, even when trying to pack the audience with MAGA loyalists,” someone argued.

One hater posted, “A lot of boos in there. And some of the actors are boycotting the show," while another pointed out, “Empty seats, buddy!”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MAGAVoice/X
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Before the show, Donald walked the red carpet in a black tux alongside Melania, who wore a sleek, long black gown. According to The Guardian, the president promised a “golden era” for the country.

While on the carpet, a correspondent referenced Les Misérables characters Jean Valjean — a man jailed for stealing bread who later seeks redemption — and Inspector Javert, the unrelenting lawman obsessed with justice.

When asked which character he related to more, Donald hesitated.

Article continues below advertisement
trump kennedy center fundraiser details
Source: MEGA

Several 'Les Misérables' cast members chose not to perform that night.

Article continues below advertisement

“Oh, that’s a tough one,” he said before turning to Melania. “You better answer that one, honey. I don’t know.”

Article continues below advertisement

The event also doubled as a fundraiser for the Kennedy Center and reportedly raised over $10 million.

Donald teased plans to renovate the historic venue, which opened in 1971.

“We want to bring it back better than ever,” he said, per USA Today. “As you know it needs a little help from the standpoint of age and fitness, but it’s going to be fantastic.”

Article continues below advertisement
trump maga supporters chant usa
Source: MEGA

The couple received a mix of boos on June 11.

Meanwhile, some cast members in the musical reportedly had chosen to skip the opening night because of the president's attendance.

Yet, Donald said he "couldn't care less."

"All I do is run the country well,” he told .

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.