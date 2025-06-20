'The View' Costars Crack Up and Joke Over Reports About Ozempic Making Men's Genitals Grow: 'It's an Optical Illusion!'
The women of The View were in stitches during the Friday, June 20, episode as they discussed a new medical phenomenon.
"Check this out: Ozempic and other similar weight-loss shots are being called miracle drugs for shrinking waistlines, but some male users are claiming that it caused one other thing to actually grow," Joy Behar said with a smile. "Guess what it is."
"It's the result of a side effect they're calling... Ozempic p----," the talk show star stated, causing Sunny Hostin to burst out into laughter.
"You know what guys, you don't need Ozempic," the comedian continued. "Just go on TV and drop your pants, the camera adds 10 pounds. Try that!"
"It's all perspective," shared Sara Haines. "The thinner you get around your... tool..."
"It's an optical illusion!" Behar agreed. "When you look in the side mirror and it says 'objects are bigger than they appear.' It's like that."
Joked Ana Navarro, "Maybe instead of calling it Mounjaro, we should call it Long-jaro."
"Of course men would get a good side effect, women wouldn't," Alyssa Farah Griffin said, to which Haines noted, "women get Ozempic face," referring to how some females using the medication have lost too much weight in their face.
Sunny Hostin Took Mounjaro After Gaining 40 Lbs.
Some of the TV stars themselves have used Mounjaro, such as Hostin.
"During COVID, I gained 40 lbs. All I did was eat... I love to cook, and I found out, I love to eat. And I was horrified about the fact that I would have to come out on air," she explained on a 2024 episode. "So I took Mounjaro."
"I found that my cholesterol went up to 200 when I gained the extra weight. And I use Mounjaro and my cholesterol is 140 now," the former attorney continued. "I feel better, I think I look better, and that’s what this is about for people."
Whoopi Goldberg Also Used the Medication
Whoopi Goldberg has used the prescription as well, revealing she started it when her weight reached around 300 lbs.
"I just always felt like me. And then I saw me and I thought, ‘Oh! That’s a lot of me!’" she shared.
On a 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the EGOT winner explained of her weight, "You're living your life and you're doing what you need to do — and that's the last thing you're thinking about because you've got other stuff on your mind. When you realize it, you go, ‘Well, d---.' And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'"
"The key is to stop judging everybody," the actress insisted. "You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what's going on with your body."