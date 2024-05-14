Whoopi Goldberg Lost the Weight of 'Almost 2 People' After Taking Controversial Drug Mounjaro

Goldberg admitted that at one point, she was 300 pounds but was so busy with her career that she completely forgot to take care of herself. "You're living your life and you're doing what you need to do — and that's the last thing you're thinking about because you've got other stuff on your mind," the co-host of The View told the pop star, 42, about starting on the drug in 2021. "When you realize it, you go, ‘Well, d---.' And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'"

The Oscar winner made it a point to be transparent about her journey in order to remove the stigma around certain medications. "The key is to stop judging everybody," Goldberg emphasized. "You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what's going on with your body."