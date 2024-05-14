Whoopi Goldberg Lost the Weight of 'Almost 2 People' After Taking Controversial Drug Mounjaro
Whoopi Goldberg is a fan of weight-loss drugs!
During a Monday, May 13, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Ghost actress, 68, gushed over her total body transformation thanks to the Type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro.
"First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people," Goldberg told Kelly Clarkson, who also revealed she used prescription medication to shed the pounds — after she asked how she looked so good.
"I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it's been really good for me," the Sister Act alum added. "It's great for people like us who have, you know, issues."
Goldberg admitted that at one point, she was 300 pounds but was so busy with her career that she completely forgot to take care of herself. "You're living your life and you're doing what you need to do — and that's the last thing you're thinking about because you've got other stuff on your mind," the co-host of The View told the pop star, 42, about starting on the drug in 2021. "When you realize it, you go, ‘Well, d---.' And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'"
The Oscar winner made it a point to be transparent about her journey in order to remove the stigma around certain medications. "The key is to stop judging everybody," Goldberg emphasized. "You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what's going on with your body."
- Kelly Clarkson Admits She's Using Prescription Drugs to Help Her Lose Weight — 'But It's Not' Ozempic
- Donald Trump Lashes Out at Whoopi Goldberg in Bizarre Late-Night Rant: 'Canada Doesn't Want You!'
- Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Isn't Married Because She Doesn't Want to Be 'Invested' in a Partner's Feelings
During the candid conversation between the two megastars, the talk show host explained her reasoning for using the medication. "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," Clarkson told Goldberg.
"My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else," the "Dark Side" artist spilled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Color Purple star has been making headlines with her bold confessions lately. As OK! previously reported, Goldberg, who has been married and divorced three times, revealed why she isn't meant to wed ever again. "No, I don't, I don't care how you feel. It’s terrible," she said of the idea of having a legal partner.
"You know, when you're married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they're feeling. I am not," the producer explained, noting how she's all for casual relationships. "I know that that's not for me. And so I am not adverse to hit and runs."