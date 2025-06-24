'He's a Bad Guy': 'The View' Costars Vow to Never Buy Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Products Even If He's Found Not Guilty in Trafficking Trial
The co-hosts of The View weighed in on the latest update in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, as it's believed the case — in which he pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution — could wrap up this week.
According to lawyer Sunny Hostin — who has attended some of the trial — she believes that the rapper's lawyers' decision to not bring up a single witness to testify indicates that they think the "prosecution proved the defense case."
"That's what that tells me," she emphasized.
"Ninety-five percent of federal prosecutions end in conviction. But when defendants testify, the conviction rate goes up even higher," she said. "So I'm not surprised that Sean Combs didn't testify, although I believe that he wanted to."
Hostin noted the music mogul has been an "engaged defendant," as he was seen "passing sticky notes" in court and was even once reprimanded by the judge for nodding at the jury.
Hostin admitted she doesn't think the prosecution has "proven racketeering" or "s-- trafficking," but "in terms of taking prostitutes across state lines to engage in prostitution, that's the MANN act, I think there's pretty clear evidence of that."
The TV star said that sentence is 10 years or less.
"It's been really fascinating to watch, because this jury doesn't seem to be buying what the prosecution is selling. That's just my [take]," she added.
Meanwhile, Ana Navarro admitted she's barely followed the case since she's been preoccupied with the ICE chaos going on in the country. She also said she's "disgusted" by the amount of men in power who are taking advantage of women.
Sara Haines shared she's found "comfort" in knowing that Diddy is still facing over 60 civil lawsuits from people who claimed they were sexually assaulted by him. She also pointed out that his vodka brand suffered a drop in sales, while his music's value decreased since no one wants to use his material in their shows or movies.
Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with Haines that the public "can't unsee" some of Combs' actions, such as the video showing him physically abusing ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
"It's not a question to me that he's a bad guy," the former political strategist insisted.
"I believe in conscious consumerism in what you buy," Griffin explained. "The same way I don't listen to Kanye West anymore, I'm certainly not going to be listening to Diddy, I'm not going to be buying his products."
"I think that's the small way that we can say, 'you cannot be an abuser of woman, who tortures people, and just because the system may allow you to get away with it, we're not [letting you],'" she concluded.