'He's a Bad Guy': 'The View' Costars Vow to Never Buy Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Products Even If He's Found Not Guilty in Trafficking Trial

The co-hosts of The View weighed in on the latest update in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, as it's believed the case — in which he pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution — could wrap up this week.

According to lawyer Sunny Hostin — who has attended some of the trial — she believes that the rapper's lawyers' decision to not bring up a single witness to testify indicates that they think the "prosecution proved the defense case."

"That's what that tells me," she emphasized.