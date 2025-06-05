Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Judge Threatens to Kick Rapper Out of Courtroom If He Continues Making Facial Expressions Toward Jury

Sean "Diddy" Combs got himself in more hot water during the 17th day of his trafficking trial.

According to a report, on the morning of Thursday, June 5, Judge Arun Subramanian addressed the rapper's attorney Marc Agnifilo, noting that Combs was "nodding vigorously" while making eye contact with the jury as someone was being questioned on the stand.

She threatened to kick the disgraced star out of the courtroom for his "absolutely unacceptable" behavior if he continues to do so.