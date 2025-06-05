Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Judge Threatens to Kick Rapper Out of Courtroom If He Continues Making Facial Expressions Toward Jury
Sean "Diddy" Combs got himself in more hot water during the 17th day of his trafficking trial.
According to a report, on the morning of Thursday, June 5, Judge Arun Subramanian addressed the rapper's attorney Marc Agnifilo, noting that Combs was "nodding vigorously" while making eye contact with the jury as someone was being questioned on the stand.
She threatened to kick the disgraced star out of the courtroom for his "absolutely unacceptable" behavior if he continues to do so.
Judge Threatens to Remove Sean 'Diddy' Combs From the Courtroom
"No your honor, it's not going to happen again," Agnifilo responded.
Another outlet said court artist Jane Rosenberg confirmed to them that Combs has been making facial expressions at the jury since the trial kicked off in May.
As OK! reported, Combs also locked eyes with The View star Sunny Hostin when she attended another day of his trial.
On an episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast, the lawyer — who's not involved in the case — revealed she "knows" the music mogul, admitting that while in the NYC courtroom, "He was staring at me one day, and I’m thinking, oh my goodness."
"I spoke to his mother very briefly in the bathroom," she added.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Stared' at Sunny Hostin in Court
While Combs could be trying to intimidate those in the courtroom, he put on a much different persona last month, as Hostin revealed he looked weak and had gray hair.
"He looks very much like a defeated mogul. He dressed like Mr. Rogers. He’s got sort of like a gray sweater, he’s walking feebly," the talk show co-host spilled, then pointing out that changing his appearance "could be a defense tactic."
'The View' Star Explains Why Combs Could Get Off the Hook
When asked her opinion about the case — in which Diddy pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and engaging in transportation for prostitution — she said it "could go either way, because it’s such an odd case for people to get their minds around."
She predicted the dad-of-seven's team will likely try to portray him as a "complicated, flawed man with an unconventional s-- life" and "a domestic violence abuser, but he’s not a s-- trafficker, he’s not a racketeer and he didn’t transport women or men for prostitution."
The TV star was referring to his documented abuse of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who has already testified.
The author said that would be "a pretty decent argument," as it's presented to the jury as "this guy’s a bad guy, but he’s not that guy."