'What the H--- Is Going On?': 'The View' Costars Are Shocked Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Being 'the Voice of Reason' Over Government Shutdown

The costars of The View were shocked that they all agreed with Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about the ongoing government shutdown. On the Thursday, October 9, episode of the talk series, Whoopi Goldberg admitted the politician was a "surprising voice of reason" amid the drama, which has been going on for nine days.

'The View' Stars Agree Marjorie Taylor Green Has Shockingly Been a 'Voice of Reason'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg was dumbfounded that controversial politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a 'voice of reason' about the government shutdown.

The series played a clip of MTG encouraging officials to get back on track, stating, "Let's take off our Democrat jerseys, let's take off our Republican jerseys, and we should do something responsible for the American people and fix this." "She is the voice of reason here. What the h--- is going on?" Goldberg quipped, prompting laughter from the live audience.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls MTG a 'Blind Squirrel'

Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin made everyone laugh when she likened the politician to 'a blind squirrel.'

"You know what? I'll take it," Joy Behar said in agreement, going on to make a joke about getting laser treatments with Greene after the latter once made a wild allegation that she believes Jewish people caused the California wildfires with space lasers. "It's a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel," Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in. "No, wait, I've never heard what they say about a blind squirrel," Goldberg noted, to which Griffin replied, "A blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then!"

MTG SLAMS GOP FOR HANDLING OF HEALTH CARE: As the federal government shutdown enters the ninth day, 'The View' weighs in on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urging the House to return to DC. pic.twitter.com/SfDOyk1cSu — The View (@TheView) October 9, 2025

Source: mega Greene demanded Republicans and Democrats come together to end the government shutdown.

All of the costars cracked up as fans clapped, with Behar admitting she also had "never" heard the term. "I say, get back to work, hash this out over healthcare. I agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, these are Republicans and Democrats that need these subsidies," added Griffin. "Steve Bannon agrees with her, so I can see the president coming around." "Another blind squirrel!" Sara Haines declared with a laugh.

MTG Turns on Donald Trump

Source: mega Though MTG helped Donald Trump get elected, she's turned on him due to his refusal to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.