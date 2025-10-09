'What the H--- Is Going On?': 'The View' Costars Are Shocked Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Being 'the Voice of Reason' Over Government Shutdown
Oct. 9 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
The costars of The View were shocked that they all agreed with Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about the ongoing government shutdown.
On the Thursday, October 9, episode of the talk series, Whoopi Goldberg admitted the politician was a "surprising voice of reason" amid the drama, which has been going on for nine days.
The series played a clip of MTG encouraging officials to get back on track, stating, "Let's take off our Democrat jerseys, let's take off our Republican jerseys, and we should do something responsible for the American people and fix this."
"She is the voice of reason here. What the h--- is going on?" Goldberg quipped, prompting laughter from the live audience.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls MTG a 'Blind Squirrel'
"You know what? I'll take it," Joy Behar said in agreement, going on to make a joke about getting laser treatments with Greene after the latter once made a wild allegation that she believes Jewish people caused the California wildfires with space lasers.
"It's a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel," Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in.
"No, wait, I've never heard what they say about a blind squirrel," Goldberg noted, to which Griffin replied, "A blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then!"
All of the costars cracked up as fans clapped, with Behar admitting she also had "never" heard the term.
"I say, get back to work, hash this out over healthcare. I agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, these are Republicans and Democrats that need these subsidies," added Griffin. "Steve Bannon agrees with her, so I can see the president coming around."
"Another blind squirrel!" Sara Haines declared with a laugh.
MTG Turns on Donald Trump
Greene has been dragged on countless occasions for her comments and conspiracy theories, and though she was an avid Donald Trump supporter, she's turned on him since he hasn't pushed for the Jeffrey Epstein files to be released.
"Today [Trump] called [the files] a hoax while these women were speaking out and they were saying, ‘We’re not a hoax. We’re human beings.’ I think we need to see something turn around there," she insisted earlier this year.
"It’s not a hoax. It’s not a lie. On that note, every Republican should be able to sign onto this. And that’s the real hoax — that they’re afraid to sign onto it because somebody who’s a real coward from one of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration," she continued. "I take very big offense to that because I put my life and my fortune on the line fighting to get that man elected."