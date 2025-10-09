or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > The View
OK LogoPolitics

'What the H--- Is Going On?': 'The View' Costars Are Shocked Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Being 'the Voice of Reason' Over Government Shutdown

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: @theview/x;mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing for the government shutdown to end.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The costars of The View were shocked that they all agreed with Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about the ongoing government shutdown.

On the Thursday, October 9, episode of the talk series, Whoopi Goldberg admitted the politician was a "surprising voice of reason" amid the drama, which has been going on for nine days.

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Stars Agree Marjorie Taylor Green Has Shockingly Been a 'Voice of Reason'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Whoopi Goldberg was dumbfounded that controversial politician Marjorie Taylor Green has been a 'voice of reason' about the government shutdown.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg was dumbfounded that controversial politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a 'voice of reason' about the government shutdown.

The series played a clip of MTG encouraging officials to get back on track, stating, "Let's take off our Democrat jerseys, let's take off our Republican jerseys, and we should do something responsible for the American people and fix this."

"She is the voice of reason here. What the h--- is going on?" Goldberg quipped, prompting laughter from the live audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls MTG a 'Blind Squirrel'

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin made everyone laugh when she likened the politician to 'a blind squirrel.'
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin made everyone laugh when she likened the politician to 'a blind squirrel.'

"You know what? I'll take it," Joy Behar said in agreement, going on to make a joke about getting laser treatments with Greene after the latter once made a wild allegation that she believes Jewish people caused the California wildfires with space lasers.

"It's a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel," Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in.

"No, wait, I've never heard what they say about a blind squirrel," Goldberg noted, to which Griffin replied, "A blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then!"

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Greene demanded Republicans and Democrats come together to end the government shutdown.
Source: mega

Greene demanded Republicans and Democrats come together to end the government shutdown.

All of the costars cracked up as fans clapped, with Behar admitting she also had "never" heard the term.

"I say, get back to work, hash this out over healthcare. I agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, these are Republicans and Democrats that need these subsidies," added Griffin. "Steve Bannon agrees with her, so I can see the president coming around."

"Another blind squirrel!" Sara Haines declared with a laugh.

MTG Turns on Donald Trump

Photo of Though MTG helped Donald Trump get elected, she's turned on him due to his refusal to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Source: mega

Though MTG helped Donald Trump get elected, she's turned on him due to his refusal to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Greene has been dragged on countless occasions for her comments and conspiracy theories, and though she was an avid Donald Trump supporter, she's turned on him since he hasn't pushed for the Jeffrey Epstein files to be released.

"Today [Trump] called [the files] a hoax while these women were speaking out and they were saying, ‘We’re not a hoax. We’re human beings.’ I think we need to see something turn around there," she insisted earlier this year.

"It’s not a hoax. It’s not a lie. On that note, every Republican should be able to sign onto this. And that’s the real hoax — that they’re afraid to sign onto it because somebody who’s a real coward from one of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration," she continued. "I take very big offense to that because I put my life and my fortune on the line fighting to get that man elected."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.