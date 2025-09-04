Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns on Donald Trump as She Insists Epstein Files Are 'Not a Hoax': 'I Put My Life on the Line for That Man to Get Elected' Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene turned on Donald Trump, as she insisted the Epstein files are 'not a hoax.' Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene is fuming over Donald Trump referring to the Jeffrey Epstein files as a “Democratic hoax.” When speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump shared he felt it was a sham “because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Not Happy Donald Trump Called the Epstein Files a 'Hoax'

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Today [Trump] called it a hoax while these women were speaking out…It's not a hoax because Jeffrey Epstein is a convicted pedophile…One of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration…The hostile act… pic.twitter.com/cErJnEhpcE — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 3, 2025 Source: @BulwarkOnline/X Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted Epstein being 'a convicted pedophile' makes this 'not a hoax.'

Greene responded to Trump’s comments in an interview, stating, “Today he called it a hoax while these women were speaking out and they were saying, ‘We’re not a hoax. We’re human beings.’ I think we need to see something turn around there.” Greene insisted it’s not a "hoax" due to Epstein being “a convicted pedophile.” ”That takes away the whole hoax thing,” she continued. “It’s not a hoax. It’s not a lie. On that note, every Republican should be able to sign onto this. And that’s the real hoax — that they’re afraid to sign onto it because somebody who’s a real coward from one of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration. I take very big offense to that because I put my life and my fortune on the line fighting to get that man elected.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Fights With Donald Trump

Source: @BulwarkOnline/X Marjorie Taylor Greene recalled supporting Donald Trump when others turned their back on him after January 6.

“And whoever said that has their job because of people like me that fought all the horrible Republicans that stabbed him in the back after January 6,” she continued, referring to people in her party who turned their back on Trump after the Capitol attack in 2021. “I was one of those that fought on the front lines and said, ‘No. He is the leader of our party. He is the president. And we’re gonna make him president again.’” Greene insisted “that coward” attacked her and “anybody else” by calling it a “hostile act.” “The hostile act was Jeffrey Epstein raping 14-year-old girls,” Greene concluded. “That was the hostile act. And it’s not a hoax.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Is 'Confused' By Donald Trump Calling the Epstein Files a 'Hoax'

Source: MSNBC/YouTube Donald Trump called the Epstein files a 'Democratic hoax.'

Lisa Phillips, one of Epstein’s accusers, also took issue with the president using the term “hoax” around the situation. “For me, personally, it was shocking and upsetting. I just — I couldn’t believe that he said that,” she told a news outlet. She said Trump had long been an advocate for releasing the Epstein files, which is why she was taken aback by his response. “Just for so many years, he acknowledged that there were thousands of files, and he was going to release them,” she said. “And so, hearing that today, I was just confused by it.” Haley Robson, another victim of Epstein’s, also pushed back on what Trump said. “These women are real. We’re here in person,” she said. “There is no hoax. The abuse was real.”

A Press Conference From Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Took Place

Source: CNN/YouTube Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein spoke out at a press conference on September 3.