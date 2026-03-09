'The View' Costars Slam 'Shallow' Timothée Chalamet for Claiming 'No Ones Cares' About Ballet or Opera: 'That's Absolute Disrespect'

Article continues below advertisement

The ladies of The View weren't happy over Timothée Chalamet's recent controversial comments in which he said "no one cares" about keeping art forms like ballet or opera "alive." The costars discussed the drama on the Monday, March 9, episode of the morning show.

Sunny Hostin Calls Timothée Chalamet 'Vapid and Shallow'

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin admitted she was 'offended and disappointed' by Timothée Chalamet's comments.

Sunny Hostin, a former dancer, first pointed out that "ballet is hard." "I'm offended and disappointed in what he said," she confessed. "I didn't realize that he was that vapid and that shallow."

Source: mega The Oscar nominee said 'no one cares' about keeping opera or ballet alive.

Guest co-host Sheryl Underwood wasn't a fan of his remarks but also gave his some leeway, copping it up to "being young." "I think he thought he could say that," she continued. "First, he just made the good ping-pong movie. He's a young, handsome man, but I bet if he was playing [ballet dancer] Rudolf Nureyev… he'd respect the art form a little bit better." "That goes to show a lot of young people need to understand, don't just flip off and say something. Really understand that your words have meaning to other young people," Underwood explained. "I think he can do it."

Sheryl Underwood Shoots Her Shot at the Movie Star

Source: @theview/youtube 'Your words have meaning,' Sheryl Underwood said.

"But, also, where's the camera at so I can speak to Timothée personally: Young man, if you would like to come and talk to me about this, I'm willing to hear your thoughts," she declared with a huge smile spread across her face. "Yeah, no," Whoopi Goldberg pointedly said. "What? I can't date no young handsome Chalamet?" Underwood responded. "You can date anybody you want, you know I have no problem with it," the comedian said before going on to criticize the Oscar nominee's words.

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Timothée Chalamet's Comments

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg warned the 'Dune' star to 'be careful' with his words.

"You come from a dance family, so when you c--- on somebody else's art form, it doesn't feel good. You probably didn't realize, until you said, 'Oh, I'm in trouble,' but then you compounded it and said, '14 cents.' No, when people get mad, it'll be a lot more than 14 cents, so be careful," Goldberg continued, noting how the Wonka star joked his viewership went down "14 cents" because of the comment. "I'm just saying. Be careful, boy. He is a boy to me."

Source: @theview/x Though Sheryl Underwood disapproved of the actor's words, she also joked about going on a date with him.