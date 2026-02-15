Kevin O'Leary Spills on Hilarious Butt-Paddling Scene With Timothée Chalamet in 'Marty Supreme'

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin O’Leary shared a behind-the-scenes look at the wildly entertaining experience of filming Marty Supreme with Timothée Chalamet during the 2026 Golden Globes. The Shark Tank star, 71, revealed his amusing yet “very intense” moments with Chalamet, who plays aspiring table tennis champion Marty Mauser. “With Timmy, I didn’t like his character. So it’s really easy to rip him to pieces, no problem,” O’Leary told The Post on the red carpet. “That guy, his blind ambition just bulls everyone down.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: A24/YouTube Kevin O’Leary made his acting debut in the film 'Marty Supreme.'

Article continues below advertisement

O’Leary plays Milton Rockwell, a rich entrepreneur mentoring Mauser in the film. He recounted the humorous and chaotic process behind a particularly unforgettable scene where he spanks Chalamet with a ping pong paddle.

Article continues below advertisement

“The paddle scene was at 3:30 in the morning,” O’Leary shared. “There were other sequences in that scene that were very intense. The humiliation that Milton is going to put this guy through in front of all of his friends in New York was seriously tense.” Reflecting on the filming, he added, “I wanted that scene in the movie, but [director Josh Safdie] didn’t want it in.” O’Leary joked about how the shooting led to Chalamet’s rear end becoming a little too “radiating heat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet won a Golden Globe Award for his role in 'Marty Supreme.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite starting with a fake paddle, which broke after a single hit, O’Leary said he quickly switched to a real one, albeit with caution. “I was holding back because I didn’t want to hurt him,” he recalled. Eventually, Safdie encouraged him to amp it up for the scene. “I can’t imagine how much that must have hurt. It printed the logo of that thing right on his rear end,” O’Leary quipped.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Proud of stepping outside his comfort zone, O’Leary admitted he loved being on set. “I really enjoyed it. I’m obviously comfortable with Gwyneth [Paltrow] because she was a guest shark three years earlier,” he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin O’Leary worked together on 'Shark Tank.'

Article continues below advertisement

During the Golden Globes, Chalamet gave O’Leary a heartfelt shout-out while accepting the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. “If you would have told me when I was 19 years old, I’d be thanking Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank?” the actor joked, leaving the audience laughing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, and Daniel Lubetzky attended the premiere of 'Marty Supreme.'