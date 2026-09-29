'The View' Emotionally Honors Late Creator Barbara Walters on What Would’ve Been Her 97th Birthday

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Joy Behar opened the September 26 episode of The View with a heartfelt nod to the show's late founder. "Barbara, wherever you are, I hope you're enjoying the show," Behar said. The comedian made the comment to honor what would have been Barbara Walters' 97th birthday.

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Behar Paused the Show to Remember Her Old Friend

Source: MEGA Joy Behar was part of the very first panel of 'The View' alongside Barbara Walters.

Behar, who first worked alongside Walters back on Season 1 in 1997, took a moment before diving into the day's topics. "Hello everyone, welcome to The View. Thank you so much," she told the studio audience before turning her attention to the milestone. "We want to start by noting that today is Barbara Walters' birthday." Behar's words drew a collective sigh from the rest of the panel. "I hope she's taking a little time to enjoy the view, wherever she is," Behar added.

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Source: MEGA Deborah Roberts anchors '20/20,' a show that Walters famously hosted for decades.

Behar carried the sentiment into her introduction of the show's guest, current 20/20 anchor Deborah Roberts, who now hosts the program Walters once fronted. "She's gearing up for the 49th season premiere of 20/20," Behar remarked. "Forty-nine years! Barbara would be so proud."

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The Show Had a Bigger Tribute Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA 'The View' paid another tribute to its founder at the start of its 30th season.

This wasn't the first nod to Walters this season. Earlier this month, the show opened its milestone 30th season with an extended homage to its founder. The episode featured archival footage of Walters playing over an image of an empty Hot Topics table. Walters' voice explained her original goal: to create "a show with women of different generations, backgrounds, and views." A voiceover from moderator Whoopi Goldberg walked through how each current panelist reflects that founding vision. "A fiercely independent working mom; a White House alum who knows how Washington really works; a legal expert who's never afraid to lay down the law; a political strategist who never holds back, and somebody who's done almost everything and will say almost anything," Goldberg shared.

The Hosts Have Continued Honoring Barbara Walters Since Her Death

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg admitted Barbara Walters was the reason for the show's longevity.