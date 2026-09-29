'The View' Emotionally Honors Late Creator Barbara Walters on What Would’ve Been Her 97th Birthday
Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
Joy Behar opened the September 26 episode of The View with a heartfelt nod to the show's late founder.
"Barbara, wherever you are, I hope you're enjoying the show," Behar said.
The comedian made the comment to honor what would have been Barbara Walters' 97th birthday.
Behar Paused the Show to Remember Her Old Friend
Behar, who first worked alongside Walters back on Season 1 in 1997, took a moment before diving into the day's topics.
"Hello everyone, welcome to The View. Thank you so much," she told the studio audience before turning her attention to the milestone. "We want to start by noting that today is Barbara Walters' birthday."
Behar's words drew a collective sigh from the rest of the panel.
"I hope she's taking a little time to enjoy the view, wherever she is," Behar added.
Behar carried the sentiment into her introduction of the show's guest, current 20/20 anchor Deborah Roberts, who now hosts the program Walters once fronted.
"She's gearing up for the 49th season premiere of 20/20," Behar remarked. "Forty-nine years! Barbara would be so proud."
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The Show Had a Bigger Tribute Earlier This Month
This wasn't the first nod to Walters this season. Earlier this month, the show opened its milestone 30th season with an extended homage to its founder.
The episode featured archival footage of Walters playing over an image of an empty Hot Topics table. Walters' voice explained her original goal: to create "a show with women of different generations, backgrounds, and views."
A voiceover from moderator Whoopi Goldberg walked through how each current panelist reflects that founding vision.
"A fiercely independent working mom; a White House alum who knows how Washington really works; a legal expert who's never afraid to lay down the law; a political strategist who never holds back, and somebody who's done almost everything and will say almost anything," Goldberg shared.
The Hosts Have Continued Honoring Barbara Walters Since Her Death
Walters died in December 2022 at age 93, and her former co-hosts have made a point of keeping her memory present on the show ever since.
"[She's] the reason why we're all sitting here, if not for her I don't know where most of us would be," Goldberg acknowledged during a 2023 tribute episode.
Behar echoed that sentiment, crediting Walters with breaking barriers few before her managed. "She very much defied sexism and defied ageism," she said.
Behar pointed out that Walters had "no mentors or role models, because she was the original role model for everyone else."